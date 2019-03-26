NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Here are Ireland's top 10 rated destinations, according to TripAdvisor

By Steve Neville
Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 08:55 AM

Dublin has been named as the best-rated destination in Ireland, according to the annual Travellers’ Choice awards for Destinations.

The TripAdvisor award recognises the most popular locations that are most popular based "on millions of reviews and opinions".

Dublin took the top spot for Ireland, while Killarney and Galway rounded off the top three.

Hayley Coleman, a TripAdvisor spokesperson, said: "The Travellers’ Choice Destination awards recognise the world’s most beloved travel spots, based on feedback from the TripAdvisor community."

The winners are picked using "an algorithm based on reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and experiences in destinations worldwide over a 12-month period".

The global top 10 has seen London claim top spot followed by Paris and Rome.

The same trio make up the top spot for the European top 10.

The London skyline

TripAdvisor says the 'Harry and Meghan effect' has helped make London the top destination.

New York has fallen outside the top 1o, coming in at 13th on the list.

A host of European cities as well as places like Phuket (6th), Marrakech (9th) and Dubai (10th) all rank higher than the Big Apple.

READ MORE

Brexit: what happens after MPs seize control?

Travellers’ Choice Destinations Rankings

Ireland top 10

1. Dublin

2. Killarney

3. Galway

4. Dingle

5. Cork

6. Kilkenny

7. Cong

8. Westport

9. Donegal Town

10. Sneem

Europe top 10

1. London, UK

2. Paris, France

3. Rome, Italy

4. Crete, Greece

5. Barcelona, Spain

6. Istanbul, Turkey

7. Prague, Czech Republic

8. Lisbon, Portugal

9. Majorca, Spain

10. Tenerife, Spain

World top 10

1. London, UK

2. Paris, France

3. Rome, Italy

4. Crete, Greece

5. Bali, Indonesia

6. Phuket, Thailand

7. Barcelona, Spain

8. Istanbul, Turkey

9. Marrakech, Morocco

10. Dubai, UAE

More on this topic

Watch: Motorcyclists fight mid-race after one leaps on to the other’s bike

Case of missing boy in UK now being treated as child abduction, police say

Vatican women’s magazine’s all-female board quits

Joe Lycett claims LGBT community has communication problem online

More in this Section

Apple ‘yet to convince’ it can compete with Netflix, industry expert says

IFG shares surge as it accepts €240m takeover bid

Dublin to fly Cork and Shannon's Norwegian passengers to US next week

Quinn family seeks to access money in frozen accounts to pay lawyers


Lifestyle

25 years on: Do you recall where you were when you heard the news of Kurt Cobain's death?

MOMMY DEAREST: The portrayal of Irish mothers on screen

Making Cents: Consumers have more options with An Post

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »