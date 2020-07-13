News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Heathrow suffers 95% drop in passengers in June

By Press Association
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 10:21 AM

Heathrow’s passenger numbers were down 95% year-on-year in June, with just 350,000 people travelling through the airport.

Its North America and Africa markets saw the biggest declines, according to Heathrow.

Across all destinations, the number of flights was down 82% as demand for travel remained low due to the coronavirus pandemic.

We need to go further to protect jobs and kick-start the economy

Demand for inbound travel was “immediately” hit when the Government’s quarantine policy came into force on June 8.

Total passenger numbers for the first half of the year were 60% down on the same period in 2019.

Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “Travel corridors were a great first step and now we need to go further to protect jobs and kick-start the economy, by allowing healthy passengers to travel freely between the UK and the rest of the world.

“We’re ready to pilot a testing system on arrival for passengers from ‘red’ countries as an alternative to quarantine, but even better would be to test passengers before they get on a plane.

“This requires a common international standard for testing, which the UK Government could take a global lead in setting up.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Air TravelHeathrow

More in this Section

160% surge in work-related disputes due to coronavirus160% surge in work-related disputes due to coronavirus

UK Government launches information campaign ahead of Brexit transition period endUK Government launches information campaign ahead of Brexit transition period end

Ireland's trade fair organisers seek clarity on when they can reopenIreland's trade fair organisers seek clarity on when they can reopen

Ireland sees sharp gain in construction activity recorded in JuneIreland sees sharp gain in construction activity recorded in June


Lifestyle

Testing beauty products in shops is verboten for the moment, a restriction that depletes the whole retail experience, in my view. The chief reason to go bricks-and-mortar shopping for beauty it to try before you buy.Make a splash with your skincare this summer with the best water-based makeup

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »