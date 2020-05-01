News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business»CORONAVIRUS

Heathrow records 97% drop in passenger numbers in April

Heathrow records 97% drop in passenger numbers in April
By Press Association
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 09:54 AM

The number of passengers travelling through Heathrow last month was down by around 97% compared with April 2019, the UK airport has announced.

It expects passenger demand will “remain weak” until governments around the world “deem it safe to lift travel restrictions”.

Heathrow recorded an 18.3% year-on-year decline in demand to 14.6 million passengers between January and March, while earnings before tax and interest fell by 22.4% to £315 million (€360m).

We will need to get Britain flying again

The airport insisted its financial position is “robust”, with £3.2 billion (€3.6bn) in liquidity, which is “sufficient to maintain the business at least over the next 12 months, even with no passengers”.

It is calling for the UK to lead the way in developing a common international standard for safe air travel.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “Heathrow is proud to serve Britain by remaining open for repatriating UK citizens and critical supplies of PPE (personal protective equipment).

“When we have beaten this virus, we will need to get Britain flying again so that the economy can recover as fast as possible.

“That is why we are calling on the UK Government to take a lead in setting a common international standard for safe air travel.”

More on this topic

Four cases of Covid-19 close Dawn Meats plant in WestmeathFour cases of Covid-19 close Dawn Meats plant in Westmeath

Pests may have moved into buildings emptied by Covid-19, expert saysPests may have moved into buildings emptied by Covid-19, expert says

Key West to skip Hemingway Look-Alike Contest amid pandemicKey West to skip Hemingway Look-Alike Contest amid pandemic

'We need a different plan to get out of lockdown' - Professor tells Govt to form Covid committee'We need a different plan to get out of lockdown' - Professor tells Govt to form Covid committee


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

air passengerscoronavirusCovid-19Heathrow AirportTOPIC: Coronavirus