Heathrow could be ‘shut down’ this summer due to strike action

Heathrow Airport could be “shut down” this summer due to a series of strikes over a pay dispute, union Unite said.

More than 4,000 workers including security guards, engineers and drivers will walk out on July 26 and 27, and August 5, 6, 23 and 24.

It comes after workers backed strike action in eight ballots.

#Strikes scheduled @HeathrowAirport on: 🛬 Fri 26 July 🛫 Sat 27 July 🛬 Mon 5 August 🛫 Tues 6 August 🛬 Fri 23 August 🛫 Sat 24 August Summer travel chaos looms after #Heathrow workers announce strike dates in pay dispute https://t.co/9EIesX7M5y #HALstrike pic.twitter.com/3EWC0Phek0— Unite the union (@unitetheunion) July 12, 2019

Unite said the action follows the rejection of an 18-month pay offer amounting to £3.75 extra a day for the lowest paid.

It predicted the walkout “could potentially shut down the airport”.

