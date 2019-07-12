News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Heathrow could be ‘shut down’ this summer due to strike action

Friday, July 12, 2019 - 04:09 PM

Heathrow Airport could be “shut down” this summer due to a series of strikes over a pay dispute, union Unite said.

More than 4,000 workers including security guards, engineers and drivers will walk out on July 26 and 27, and August 5, 6, 23 and 24.

It comes after workers backed strike action in eight ballots.

Unite said the action follows the rejection of an 18-month pay offer amounting to £3.75 extra a day for the lowest paid.

It predicted the walkout “could potentially shut down the airport”.

- Press Association

