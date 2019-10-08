News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Heartburn medication recalled over contamination concerns

Heartburn medication recalled over contamination concerns
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 10:23 PM

Pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline has issued an urgent recall of a popular heartburn and stomach ulcer medicine over contamination fears of a chemical linked to cancer.

The UK's Department of Health’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) sent an alert to healthcare professionals calling for all unexpired stocks of four types of Zantac to be returned.

The recall is due to possible contamination of ranitidine, the active substance in the medication which reduces stomach acid levels, with an impurity linked to the development of certain cancers.

Traces of the impurity – N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) – are found in some foods and water supplies, but can be dangerous at higher concentrations.

The four products affected are Zantac 150mg/10ml Syrup, Zantac 50mg/2ml Injection, Zantac 150mg Tablets and Zantac 300mg Tablets – all of which are prescription-only medicines.

Patients should keep taking their current medicines but should speak to their doctor or pharmacist if they are concerned and should seek their doctor’s advice before stopping any prescribed medicines

However, doctors and pharmacists have been told to stop supplying the product immediately and to return all remaining stock to their supplier.

Over-the-counter products that also bear the Zantac name are made by a different company and are unaffected, the MHRA said.

The MHRA is investigating possible contamination of other ranitidine medicines and said it would provide updates as the investigation progresses.

It asked manufacturers to quarantine all ranitidine products which may contain the active pharmaceutical ingredient potentially affected by the issue.

Dr Andrew Gray, MHRA deputy director of inspections, enforcement and standards, said: “Whilst this action is precautionary, the MHRA takes patient safety very seriously.

“Patients should keep taking their current medicines but should speak to their doctor or pharmacist if they are concerned and should seek their doctor’s advice before stopping any prescribed medicines.”

He added: “Currently, there is no evidence that medicines containing nitrosamines have caused any harm to patients, but the agency is closely monitoring the situation, and working with other regulatory agencies around the world.”

READ MORE

#Budget2020: Donohoe predicts €6 carbon tax hike every year over coming decade

CancerGlaxoSmithKlineHeartburnRanitidineStomach UlcersZantac

More in this Section

Thomas Cook collapse ‘a failure of corporate finance’Thomas Cook collapse ‘a failure of corporate finance’

German phone operator Yourtel to pull out of Ireland as assets sequesteredGerman phone operator Yourtel to pull out of Ireland as assets sequestered

Pound dives to month low against euro as Brexit fears spook tradersPound dives to month low against euro as Brexit fears spook traders

Over 100 firms to attend one of Ireland's biggest higher education jobs fairs in UCCOver 100 firms to attend one of Ireland's biggest higher education jobs fairs in UCC


Lifestyle

This is a bit embarrassing but I have always gotten little blackheads and white bumps between my breasts. They’re tiny, and they’re not even red, but is there anything I can do about them? — Kate, Co. MayoSkin Nerd: I want to get something off my chest — cleavage spots

Poor old Luigi! The brother of Mario barely ever gets a mention — but he does get a mansion.GameTech: Scarily good fun in Luigi's mansion

Participants and organisers at dance classes in Cork Migrant Centre tell Ellie O’Byrne how it’s a win-win set-up for all concernedPutting their best foot forward - Migrants in Cork bonding through dance

Lisa Salmon speaks to Dr Sindhu Siddiqi about when you should get exhaustion checked out by your GP.A doctor reveals the 6 signs that could mean your tiredness is something much more serious

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »