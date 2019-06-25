News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

'Heartbreaking for the workforce' - Kerry Foods closes UK factory with loss of 900 jobs

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - 11:09 AM

Kerry Foods is planning to close its factory in the UK town of Burton-on-Trent - a move that will lead to 900 job losses.

The news has been described by union officials as a "crushing blow" for the area.

Unite said it would leave no stone unturned in helping its members affected by the announcement, and has already been in touch with the town's second largest employer regarding employment opportunities.

Regional officer Rick Coyle said: "This is a calamity for Burton as Kerry Foods is the town's biggest employer.

It is heartbreaking for the workforce, their families and, more widely, a crushing blow for the regional economy.

"This is a very sad day for Burton and the end of an era."

Unite said the closure was a result of Kerry Foods losing its contract to supply supermarket giant Tesco with ready-made meals.

Mr Coyle added: "The problem going forward is that there are not that many well-paid jobs in Burton and the vicinity to replace those that will be lost at the end of August.

"We have been in touch with Molson Coors (the town's second biggest employer) to explore employment opportunities there.

Also, we will help arrange a jobs fair at the site and assist our members with their CVs and advice on updating their skills.

The union said its staff will meet management on Friday to discuss an enhanced redundancy package for its members.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Top chefs to host 120 guests in a bid to inspire young people into food industry

More on this topic

Queen Puck crowned ahead of Ireland’s oldest gathering festival

Killarney sewer network to be investigated after 'significant' blockage last year

Aldi get go ahead for Killarney outlet despite objections

Spot where tourists died was treacherous, inquest hears

Kerry GroupBurtonTOPIC: Kerry

More in this Section

Top chefs to host 120 guests in a bid to inspire young people into food industry

UK utility company to pay out record €141m after ‘shocking’ Ofwat probe

Markets slow on German woes and G20 jitters

Self-help debt recovery evident, court hears


Lifestyle

Cork media go head to head in triathlon relay

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »