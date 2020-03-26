News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Healthcare 21 acquires UK firm in a deal worth in excess of €10m

Healthcare 21 acquires UK firm in a deal worth in excess of €10m
Owen Curtin, group chairman for HC21: "This latest addition to our rapidly growing family of products and businesses will help drive sales and growth for our network of leading global healthcare manufacturers"
By Alan Healy
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 04:59 PM

Cork firm Healthcare 21 Group has strengthened its UK operations with the acquisition of Cardio Solutions (UK) Ltd.

In a deal understood to be in excess of €10 million was completed this month and means Healthcare 21 (HC21) has tripled in size in less than three years.

The company now more than 500 employees across Ireland, UK and Germany. HC21 provides sales, marketing, customer service, engineering and technical services and logistics for a variety of global medical technology manufacturers.

The deal follows the acquisitions of digital imaging specialists, Xograpgh at the end of 2019 and the significant purchase of medtech distributor Aquilant, in the previous year.

It brings to nine the number of regional centres within the group, including Wiesbaden in Germany.

HC21 markets, distributes and supports a diverse portfolio of medical devices and products for almost one hundred of the world’s top medical equipment manufacturers.

READ MORE

James Dyson unveils design for coronavirus ventilator

HC21 said the addition of Harrogate-based Cardio Solutions’ products will help to support surgeons and improve patients’ lives.

Owen Curtin, group chairman for HC21 said: “This is our first acquisition of 2020 and reaffirms our significant specialisation strategy and expansion programme in the highly innovative MedTech industry.

“The inclusion of Cardio Solutions, its expertise, products and portfolio, underpins our goal within the UK and European healthcare sector to be the number one, best in class provider of specialist sales, marketing and technical service solutions.

“This latest addition to our rapidly growing family of products and businesses will help drive sales and growth for our network of leading global healthcare manufacturers and thereby further assist clinicians in improving healthcare outcomes for their patients.”

READ MORE

'I kept saying they can’t shut the world down, but they did': Travel agent tells of impact on industry

More on this topic

Dublin teen battling rare cancer receives huge donation from English couple she has never metDublin teen battling rare cancer receives huge donation from English couple she has never met

How to prevent dementia – according to a brain surgeonHow to prevent dementia – according to a brain surgeon

New Cork clinic has eye-catching designs in BrailleNew Cork clinic has eye-catching designs in Braille

Cork-based GP aims high with product to lower cholesterolCork-based GP aims high with product to lower cholesterol

TOPIC: Health

More in this Section

ESRI: Unemployment may peak at 18% by summer amid jobs shakeout ESRI: Unemployment may peak at 18% by summer amid jobs shakeout

James Dyson unveils design for coronavirus ventilatorJames Dyson unveils design for coronavirus ventilator

UK tells its banks: Keep lending to businesses through the Covid-19 crisisUK tells its banks: Keep lending to businesses through the Covid-19 crisis

Covid-19 finances: 'We can afford it, but doubts would begin to emerge after six months'Covid-19 finances: 'We can afford it, but doubts would begin to emerge after six months'


Lifestyle

The Menu continues to offer his weekly column as an Irish food community bulletin board to, where possible, enable the evolution of alternative safe-selling business practices.The Menu: a bulletin board for Irish foodies

This season’s colours and cuts mix up the wardrobe-staple trench, says Prudence Wade.From old classics to new twists – how this year is doing trench coats

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 9
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 30
  • 41
  • 24

Full Lotto draw results »