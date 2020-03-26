Healthcare 21 acquires UK firm in a deal worth in excess of €10m

Cork firm Healthcare 21 Group has strengthened its UK operations with the acquisition of Cardio Solutions (UK) Ltd.

In a deal understood to be in excess of €10 million was completed this month and means Healthcare 21 (HC21) has tripled in size in less than three years.

The company now more than 500 employees across Ireland, UK and Germany. HC21 provides sales, marketing, customer service, engineering and technical services and logistics for a variety of global medical technology manufacturers.

The deal follows the acquisitions of digital imaging specialists, Xograpgh at the end of 2019 and the significant purchase of medtech distributor Aquilant, in the previous year.

It brings to nine the number of regional centres within the group, including Wiesbaden in Germany.

HC21 markets, distributes and supports a diverse portfolio of medical devices and products for almost one hundred of the world’s top medical equipment manufacturers.

HC21 said the addition of Harrogate-based Cardio Solutions’ products will help to support surgeons and improve patients’ lives.

Owen Curtin, group chairman for HC21 said: “This is our first acquisition of 2020 and reaffirms our significant specialisation strategy and expansion programme in the highly innovative MedTech industry.

“The inclusion of Cardio Solutions, its expertise, products and portfolio, underpins our goal within the UK and European healthcare sector to be the number one, best in class provider of specialist sales, marketing and technical service solutions.

“This latest addition to our rapidly growing family of products and businesses will help drive sales and growth for our network of leading global healthcare manufacturers and thereby further assist clinicians in improving healthcare outcomes for their patients.”