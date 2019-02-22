Health-tech firm announce 100 jobs for Dublin

IQVIA has announced the creation of 100 jobs for Dublin.

The new roles at the company's Dublin East Point Campus will include full-time jobs in the areas of Clinical Project Management, Data Management, Drug Safety and Biostatistics.

The company says that in particular it is "recruiting Pharmacovigilance specialists, across a variety of safety services spanning both clinical trials and medicines safety."

IQVIA expects the roles to be filled in the first six months of 2019.

Formerly IMS Health and Quintiles, the company has operated in Ireland since 1990.

IQVIA’s activities in Ireland include tracking the pharmaceutical market, conducting market research, providing consulting services across the healthcare spectrum, and offering contract resources to support healthcare companies commercialise their innovative medicines.

Speaking about the job announcement, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said: "Ireland’s pharma industry continues to grow and today’s announcement by IQVIA is another exciting development.

"Ireland’s ability to retain companies such as IQVIA is a testament to our attractive business environment, robust regulatory framework, and skilled labour force.

"We are delighted to see an industry leader that supports the pharma and life science sector continuing its expansion, which will enable IQVIA to serve more customers with their innovative technology around the world."

Martin Giblin, the company's Country Head IQVIA Ireland, stated: "Ireland is a strategically important location for IQVIA, and today’s announcement represents a significant step in increasing our capability to serve our pharma customers across Europe and the world.