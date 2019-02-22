NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Health-tech firm announce 100 jobs for Dublin

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 07:45 AM
By Digital Desk staff

IQVIA has announced the creation of 100 jobs for Dublin.

The new roles at the company's Dublin East Point Campus will include full-time jobs in the areas of Clinical Project Management, Data Management, Drug Safety and Biostatistics.

File image

The company says that in particular it is "recruiting Pharmacovigilance specialists, across a variety of safety services spanning both clinical trials and medicines safety."

IQVIA expects the roles to be filled in the first six months of 2019.

Formerly IMS Health and Quintiles, the company has operated in Ireland since 1990.

IQVIA’s activities in Ireland include tracking the pharmaceutical market, conducting market research, providing consulting services across the healthcare spectrum, and offering contract resources to support healthcare companies commercialise their innovative medicines.

Speaking about the job announcement, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said: "Ireland’s pharma industry continues to grow and today’s announcement by IQVIA is another exciting development.

READ MORE: Rise of the machines threatens 40% of jobs in Ireland

"Ireland’s ability to retain companies such as IQVIA is a testament to our attractive business environment, robust regulatory framework, and skilled labour force.

"We are delighted to see an industry leader that supports the pharma and life science sector continuing its expansion, which will enable IQVIA to serve more customers with their innovative technology around the world."

Martin Giblin, the company's Country Head IQVIA Ireland, stated: "Ireland is a strategically important location for IQVIA, and today’s announcement represents a significant step in increasing our capability to serve our pharma customers across Europe and the world.

Ireland has a rich base of life sciences talent, is a great place to do business and we look forward to continuing to grow our business here.

More on this topic

Planning permission granted for Echelon's €500m data centre in Co Wicklow

Irish data centre firm to create 1,100 jobs in Dublin and Wicklow

Cork jobs boost from two firms

380 jobs announced for Kildare, Cork and Sligo


KEYWORDS

Jobs

More in this Section

UK's Serious Fraud Office closes probes into Rolls-Royce and GlaxoSmithKline

MyTaxi app to change name for second time two years

UCC student launches Executive Summit, top execs get on board

Here are this week's six business movers


Lifestyle

Live music review: Chvrches play a blinder at the Olympia

7 ways to manage toddler tantrums, according to an expert

Ask Audrey: 'I'm pretending to be from Monkstown, but I'm really just a wan from Turners Cross'

Six questions from a first-time viewer of MasterChef

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 19
    • 30
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »