Head of haulage organisation calls for calm heads ahead of Brexit

By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 03:43 PM

The head of the road haulage association has called for “calm heads” in the coming weeks amid the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

The president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), Verona Murphy, claimed

that “alarmist or incendiary” remarks will be seized on by hardline Brexiteers in the UK.

The IRHA president, who has been selected by Fine Gael to stand as a general election candidate in Wexford, called on industry bodies and political commentators to “exercise high levels of sensitivity” in their public comments on Brexit.

It is vitally important that we concentrate on the finalisation of our preparations in a focused, clear and determined manner

In a statement she said: “There has been a substantial amount of work carried out to prepare for a range of eventualities on Brexit, including a no-deal Brexit.

“The IRHA, along with national retailers, exporters and agencies, have been involved in a range of discussions with Government departments and agencies to ensure that all possible contingency measures are in place to deal with Brexit.

“It is vitally important that we concentrate on the finalisation of our preparations in a focused, clear and determined manner.

“It is also important that commentators, whether from the political or business sectors, do not give succour to those within the British government who are intent on trying to create havoc and disruption through their determination to crash out of the EU without a deal.

“We can be demanding and exacting of the Government agencies to ensure that they are adequately prepared for Brexit without feeding the chaos lust of the hard Brexiteers in Westminster.”

As the relationship between the Irish and British governments continues to sour over Brexit, Ms Murphy said it is the time for “national unity and clear focus”.

“Government needs to deliver to support businesses and consumers on Brexit preparation,” she added.

“But it needs to do so in an environment without alarmist predictions and scaremongering.”

On Friday Ireland’s deputy premier said that the EU has no problem creating time for further Brexit talks.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney insisted the EU would negotiate five days a week if need-be.

On a visit to Helsinki, he made clear the bloc would only accept changes to the Withdrawal Agreement if the UK presents a workable alternative to the Irish backstop – something he said is yet to materialise.

- Press Association

