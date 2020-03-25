Hazardous waste firm in Dublin prosecuted by EPA in relation to liquid mercury records

A hazaradous waste management firm is being prosecuted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for breaching its licence.

Rilta Environmental Ltd is charged that at Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole, Co Dublin, it failed to comply with a condition of its industrial emissions licence granted by the EPA.

The charge alleges that on March 13, 2019 that a full record was not kept on site about the ultimate disposal or recovery destination facility for liquid mercury waste and its appropriateness to accept the consigned waste stream.

The second charge alleges that on the same date that records of off-site waste profiling and characterisastion were not retained for all active customers relating to collection of liquid mercury.

The next two charge allege that annual environmental reports submitted to the EPA covering the years 2014 and 2015 did not contain a complete record of all off-site waste transfers of liquid mercury.

The alleged offences are contrary to section 86 of the Environmental Protection Agency Act.

The firm provides hazardous and specialist waste services to clients across the commercial, industrial, construction and local authority sectors in Ireland.

Judge Michael Coghlan adjourned the case at Dublin District Court until a date in July