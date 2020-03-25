News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Hazardous waste firm in Dublin prosecuted by EPA in relation to liquid mercury records

Hazardous waste firm in Dublin prosecuted by EPA in relation to liquid mercury records
By Tom Tuite
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - 03:01 PM

A hazaradous waste management firm is being prosecuted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for breaching its licence.

Rilta Environmental Ltd is charged that at Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole, Co Dublin, it failed to comply with a condition of its industrial emissions licence granted by the EPA.

The charge alleges that on March 13, 2019 that a full record was not kept on site about the ultimate disposal or recovery destination facility for liquid mercury waste and its appropriateness to accept the consigned waste stream.

The second charge alleges that on the same date that records of off-site waste profiling and characterisastion were not retained for all active customers relating to collection of liquid mercury.

READ MORE

Two lives saved in Dublin in past 24 hours after bystanders resuscitate them

The next two charge allege that annual environmental reports submitted to the EPA covering the years 2014 and 2015 did not contain a complete record of all off-site waste transfers of liquid mercury.

The alleged offences are contrary to section 86 of the Environmental Protection Agency Act.

The firm provides hazardous and specialist waste services to clients across the commercial, industrial, construction and local authority sectors in Ireland.

Judge Michael Coghlan adjourned the case at Dublin District Court until a date in July

READ MORE

Harris warns against Covid-19 'games' after being coughed on in the street

More on this topic

Environmental group criticises Government for Shannon LNG terminalEnvironmental group criticises Government for Shannon LNG terminal

Irish rivers could lose 30% of existing water levels due to climate change - reportIrish rivers could lose 30% of existing water levels due to climate change - report

Oral hearing into Irish Cement plans to burn waste at Limerick baseOral hearing into Irish Cement plans to burn waste at Limerick base

Air pollution causes 8.8m premature deaths every year, study suggestsAir pollution causes 8.8m premature deaths every year, study suggests

Waste DisposalCourtTOPIC: Environment
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

Markets swing heavily after FTSE 100’s best day everMarkets swing heavily after FTSE 100’s best day ever

Key workers walk out at poultry plant over coronavirus fearsKey workers walk out at poultry plant over coronavirus fears

Virgin Australia slashes 90% of domestic capacity and 8,000 jobs amid pandemicVirgin Australia slashes 90% of domestic capacity and 8,000 jobs amid pandemic

Construction work to continue despite calls for sites to shutConstruction work to continue despite calls for sites to shut


Lifestyle

There’s a ‘choreography’ to both your days that you have to accept.How to deal with the emotional shift of working from home with your partner

The fitness guru speaks to Liz Connor about the viral success of his online P.E lessons and his ambition to get kids moving through uncertain times.Joe Wicks: ‘It’s a confusing time for little people – exercise is a way of forgetting about it’

Pilates, yoga and home-based weights exercises can all be good ways for mums-to-be to keep fit at home.What’s the best exercise to do at home if you’re pregnant?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »