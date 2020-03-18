News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Harvey Norman warn customers over fake social media competition

Harvey Norman warn customers over fake social media competition
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 04:30 PM

Harvey Norman is warning of a fraudulent social media competition currently running online.

The scam, running on Facebook, is offering an iPhone 11 as a prize and purporting to be from the retailer.

“This competition is not supported or originated by Harvey Norman,” said a spokesperson.

“Additionally, Harvey Norman would not request bank details as part of any competition entry.”

The company is calling on social media users “to refrain from entering or sharing this competition.”

The spokesperson said that the official Harvey Norman Facebook page is marked with the verified blue tick. 

The company said that Facebook has also been notified. 

READ MORE

How to persuade your elderly relatives to stay indoors during the coronavirus outbreak

More on this topic

Gardaí warn people to be alert after scams in Cork, Tipp and LimerickGardaí warn people to be alert after scams in Cork, Tipp and Limerick

Scam connection service taking advantage of people attempting to phone RevenueScam connection service taking advantage of people attempting to phone Revenue

Gardaí warn of upsurge in scams in run-up to ChristmasGardaí warn of upsurge in scams in run-up to Christmas

Ulster Bank survey finds 9% of adults share banking PIN or password when shopping onlineUlster Bank survey finds 9% of adults share banking PIN or password when shopping online

TOPIC: Scams

More in this Section

China’s consumers make a wary return to shopsChina’s consumers make a wary return to shops

Pound slides to lowest point in 35 years as ‘king dollar reigns supreme’Pound slides to lowest point in 35 years as ‘king dollar reigns supreme’

Munster group refused permission for new €50m new five-star Dublin hotelMunster group refused permission for new €50m new five-star Dublin hotel

Appeals board refuses planning permission for Trump Doonbeg 'sea wall' Appeals board refuses planning permission for Trump Doonbeg 'sea wall'


Lifestyle

Unsurprisingly, Rihanna – the queen of dressing up – features on this list more than once.The most spectacular Met Gala outfits from recent years

From online TV shows, to audiobooks and podcasts, Marjorie Brennan offers some quality suggestions for younger who may be cooped-upStreaming guide: TV Series, Audiobooks and Podcasts to keep the children occupied

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »