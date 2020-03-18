Harvey Norman warn customers over fake social media competition

Harvey Norman is warning of a fraudulent social media competition currently running online.

The scam, running on Facebook, is offering an iPhone 11 as a prize and purporting to be from the retailer.

“This competition is not supported or originated by Harvey Norman,” said a spokesperson.

“Additionally, Harvey Norman would not request bank details as part of any competition entry.”

The company is calling on social media users “to refrain from entering or sharing this competition.”

The spokesperson said that the official Harvey Norman Facebook page is marked with the verified blue tick.

The company said that Facebook has also been notified.