News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Half of supermarket packaging cannot be easily recycled, study finds

Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 10:45 AM

Nearly half the packaging used by major UK supermarkets cannot be easily recycled, a study has found.

The research by Which? looked into the wrapping of 46 of the most popular items from Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Lidl, M&S, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Waitrose.

It was found that an average of 52% of the packaging could be put into household recycling bins with ease.

Morrisons had the most packaging that could not be easily recycled at 61%, as many of its items came with non-recyclable plastic film, closely followed by Co-op at 58%.

Tesco and Waitrose were found to be the best for recyclable wrapping, as 40% of their packaging could not be easily recycled.

The study also found the amount of packaging overall labelled either incorrectly or not at all was 42%, increasing the chances of it ending up in landfill.

Iceland only had two in five pieces correctly labelled. An example of poor labelling was its easy peeler oranges, which were not labelled at all despite the non-recyclable plastic netting used.

Asda led the way, correctly labelling 78% of its items.

Natalie Hitchins, Which? head of home products and services, said: “Our research shows there is a lot more supermarkets and manufacturers can do to banish single-use plastics and make sure any packaging they do use is minimal, recyclable and correctly labelled, so that shoppers know exactly how they can recycle it.

“To reduce the waste that goes to landfill, the Government must make labelling mandatory, simple and clear as well as invest in better infrastructure to ensure that recycling is easy for everyone, regardless of where they live.”

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokeswoman said: “Supermarkets have a clear responsibility to cut unnecessary packaging, reduce waste going to landfill, and increase the amount being recycled and recovered.

“Through our landmark Resources and Waste Strategy we have recently consulted on plans for a ‘one size fits all’ approach which would mean the same materials can be recycled in England no matter which part of the country people live in. We have also set out plans for consistent labelling on packaging so consumers know what they can recycle.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Mark Ronson glad that ‘wrenching heartbreak’ allowed him to make new album

Man injured in paramotor crash in Co Clare

Stacey Solomon relieved as she takes baby out for the first time in four weeks

Mauritania votes as departing president respects term limits

EnvironmentRecyclingSingle-use plasticSupermarket

More in this Section

Nearly €900m of SME bank loans judged vulnerable to downturn

'For Sale' Irish oil firm sees drop in annual production

Planning permission for 197 residential units in Co Galway overturned in High Court

Ireland fourth most expensive in EU for food and drink, according to Eurostat


Lifestyle

Versatile youth sold on hip hop’s bling and drug culture

Lindsay Woods' tips for expectant parents

Cork offers inspiration for gardeners throughout the week

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »