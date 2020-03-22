News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Hairdressers Federation calls for Govt to compel salons to close

Hairdressers Federation calls for Govt to compel salons to close
File picture
Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 12:26 PM

The Irish Hairdressers Federation is calling on the Government to compel salons to close during the coronavirus crisis.

It says almost all of its 400 members have closed, but there are still a small number of salons that are continuing to take appointments.

The Federation says salons have tried a number of ways to remain open but are finding it impossible to cut or colour hair while maintaining social distancing rules.

Beauty therapists are also urging people against buying dangerous injectable products online while beauty clinics are closed.

Only trained medical professionals are qualified to carry out these treatments, that can easily go wrong.

READ MORE

Ben Dunne labels Government's Covid-19 workers' payment 'a disgraceful insult'

More in this Section

Covid-19 pandemic forces Celtic Media to temporarily lay off number of workers Covid-19 pandemic forces Celtic Media to temporarily lay off number of workers

Shares fall as IMF spells out business supportsShares fall as IMF spells out business supports

US stocks plunge as traders fear coronavirus will cause deep recessionUS stocks plunge as traders fear coronavirus will cause deep recession

Customer advocate slams AIB's 'alarming lack of empathy' over new banking chargesCustomer advocate slams AIB's 'alarming lack of empathy' over new banking charges


Lifestyle

Mother’s Day can be heartbreaking when your mam has passed away. Grief experts advise how bereaved children of any age can make the day less painful.How to get through Mother’s Day when you have lost your mam

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »