NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Hackers steal nearly €36m in Bitcoin from online exchange

Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 10:16 AM

Hackers have stolen nearly €36m in Bitcoin from one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, its chief executive has said.

Binance said hackers were able to withdraw 7,000 Bitcoin in one transaction after using “a variety of techniques, including phishing, viruses and other attacks”.

The Japan-based exchange’s chief executive Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, said the transaction represented “about 2%” of Binance’s total Bitcoin holdings.

The hackers had the patience to wait, and execute well-orchestrated actions through multiple seemingly independent accounts at the most opportune time

CZ said Binance will use its secure asset fund “to cover this incident in full” and a “thorough security review” will be carried out.

Binance warned its account holders that it expected the review to take around a week, during which time withdrawals and deposits will remain suspended, although trading would continue to be possible.

“Not the best of days, but we will stay transparent,” he tweeted.

The theft only affected the exchange’s “hot wallet”, which refers to a cache of Bitcoin connected to the internet.

“The hackers had the patience to wait, and execute well-orchestrated actions through multiple seemingly independent accounts at the most opportune time,” CZ said in a message posted online.

“The transaction (was) structured in a way that passed our existing security checks.

“It was unfortunate that we were not able to block this withdrawal before it was executed.

“Once executed, the withdrawal triggered various alarms in our system. We stopped all withdrawals immediately after that.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

My experience with Bitcoin a year after €1,000 punt

Money really makes the world go round

UK to tighten rules on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will ‘come to bad ending’ says Warren Buffett

KEYWORDS

Binancebitcoin

More in this Section

Scotch whisky given legal protection in South Korea

Irish people spent €44m on Easter eggs this year

Vodafone agrees deal with Telefonica to secure Liberty Global takeover

Tourism Ireland double investment in China


Lifestyle

Flower-power wines: 8 marvellous tipples to try now

How to make blood orange and saffron jelly with blood orange granita

How to make Ben Tish’s Andalucían pork ribs with almonds and coriander

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »