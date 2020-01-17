News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Guinness Storehouse is still top attraction but Cliffs of Moher still standing tall

Guinness Storehouse is still top attraction but Cliffs of Moher still standing tall
By Pat Flynn
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 03:28 PM

The Guinness Storehouse in Dublin continues to welcome the largest number of visitors of any other attraction in Ireland while the Cliffs of Moher are still standing tall in second place over Dublin Zoo.

The final visitor figures for the Guinness Storehouse for 2019 have confirmed that 1,732,528 people visited the St James’s Gate attraction last year.

This was just 2,528 or 0.15% more than the 2018 figure of 1.7m.

Visitor numbers at the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience (CoMVE) in County Clare increased by 1.58% to 1,605,131 in 2019, another record year for visitors to the iconic attraction in the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Geopark.

1,580,010 people visited the spectacular cliffs in 2018.

The 214m (702 feet) high cliffs on the Wild Atlantic Way leapfrogged Dublin Zoo into second place for the first time in 2014 and has continued to increase it visitor numbers every year since.

While the final figures for Dublin Zoo for 2019 have not yet been published, 1,230,145 visit the Phoenix Park attraction in 2018.

Figures released by the CoMVE reveal that the Fully Independent Traveller (FIT) market showed greater growth than the group market with 56% of all visitors being FITs (up 38,225 on 2018) and group tour business is down 1.86% (-13,104) for the first time since 2010.

READ MORE

Free trade agreement ‘very difficult if UK does not comply with EU standards’

CoMVE online value tickets for morning and evening visits, 8am-9pm opening times in peak season and a new visitor shuttle have yielded a 15% redistribution of total visitors into the off-peak times, resulting in improved onsite visitor experience and traffic management.

Last year, contracts were signed by Clare County Council with Haley Sharpe Consultants to prepare a new Cliffs of Moher Strategy 2040.

The consultants comprise a multi-disciplinary team who will devise the Strategy that will inform future developments at the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience.

This is a joint initiative between Clare County Council and Fáilte Ireland.

The strategy has been described as a fantastic opportunity for Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience to work with experts who will take a holistic perspective to develop the much needed site improvements.

Director of Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience Geraldine Enright said: “Popularity and growth is down to providing a holistic experience, from safe pathways and viewing areas, a genuine welcome from staff, to interpretation, retail, dining and visitor services.”

Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience employs 75 staff during the peak season and is a significant employer in rural North Clare.

Additionally, more than 85 staff employed by tenant companies is supported at the site.

Fáilte Ireland's annual listing of top attractions, due to be published later in the year, is expected to confirm the Guinness Storehouse, Cliffs of Moher and Dublin Zoo as the county's top three.

READ MORE

''Politically-sensitive'' costs of rents and health insurance rise

More on this topic

Dublin City Council plans bid to charge tourists new visitor levyDublin City Council plans bid to charge tourists new visitor levy

2019 visitor spend dips - Help needed for tourism2019 visitor spend dips - Help needed for tourism

The amount spent by overseas tourists fell in 2019 for the first time in eight yearsThe amount spent by overseas tourists fell in 2019 for the first time in eight years

Clarence go-ahead to extend hotelClarence go-ahead to extend hotel

TOPIC: Tourism

More in this Section

Microsoft pledges to remove entire historical carbon footprint by 2050Microsoft pledges to remove entire historical carbon footprint by 2050

''Politically-sensitive'' costs of rents and health insurance rise''Politically-sensitive'' costs of rents and health insurance rise

C&C shares sink on news of CEO exitC&C shares sink on news of CEO exit

Cairn Homes shares rise 2% on sales and buybackCairn Homes shares rise 2% on sales and buyback


Lifestyle

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

Arlene Harris talks to three women who have stayed on good terms with their ex.The ex-factor: Three women on staying friends with their former partner

A child sleep expert outlines simple things to do during the day to help children settle better at night.10 clever daytime hacks to help your child get a good night’s sleep

Isabel Conway unveils the top travel trends for the year ahead.The travel trends for 2020: From the ‘skip-gen’ vacation to vegan breaks

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »