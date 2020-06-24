Guinness owner Diageo pledges €14m to support stricken Irish pub sector

Guinness has pledged €14m in support funding to help pubs in Ireland recover from the Covid-19 crash.

The funding forms part of parent group Diageo’s $100m (€89m) worldwide recovery fund for pubs and bars.

The money is targeted at Covid-related spending needs such as health and safety-driven retrofits, practical equipment needed to implement social distancing requirements, contactless payment technology and digital skills training for staff.

It is unclear as to when the actual funding will be available and the overall project has been given a two-year duration by Diageo, but pub owners can immediately begin registering their interest for funding to Diageo.

“The hospitality sector in Ireland requires long-term investment and support to get back up and running,” said Diageo Ireland managing director Oliver Loomes.

“Not only has the financial impact to their business been significant, but they have missed their place at the centre of Ireland’s social fabric," he said.

Diageo’s group chief executive Ivan Menezes has called on governments around the world to provide long-term recovery packages for their hospitality sectors.

"So many outlets have been impacted by this crisis and badly need help to open their doors again," he said.