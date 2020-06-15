Guinness launches biggest quality testing project as Ireland reopens from lockdown

Cathal O'Gorman from the Guinness Quality Team, at St. James Gate Brewery in Dublin Picture: Julien Behal

Guinness undertakes their biggest quality check in its history.

A 195-strong team of dedicated quality testers have hit the roads to check over 70,000 Guinness draught lines as pubs and restaurants across the country prepare to reopen after lockdown.

Speaking about the operation, Guinness Global Head of Quality at Diageo, Stephen Kilcullen said: “Our dedicated Guinness Quality teams are on the road, calling to our licensed partners, undertaking a series of rigorous checks with the utmost care and individual attention, guaranteeing that people all over Ireland can enjoy a fresh, beautiful pint of Guinness when restaurants and pubs reopen.”

Guinness uses a line cleaning system called 'Surge 20X' developed by themselves to ensure the best results. The system recirculates rapid flows of water and detergent mix during the cleaning process.

Managing Director of Diageo Ireland, Oliver Loomes, said the brewer is committed to the success of restaurants and pubs across Ireland.

Guinness is currently undertaking its most significant quality mission in history as the hospitality industry prepares to reopen. Picture: Julien Behal

Speaking today, Mr Loomes said: "Alongside the comprehensive quality plan to guarantee beautiful pints, we have been providing the trade with significant levels of support on all aspects relating to their evolving needs, including the establishment of a €1.5 million Guinness Fund for bar staff and communities impacted by COVID-19.”

Plans are underway to deliver freshly brewed Guinness to over 10,000 pubs and restaurants in the comings weeks to ensure the freshest products are served after the lockdown.

The brewer is also teaming up with, 'anyExcuse,' an Irish technology company and table service platform allowing customers to order and pay for food and drinks while seated as well as businesses to manage table bookings.

Restaurants, bars and other businesses operating in the hospitality sector have struggled to reopen with the Government's two-metre social distancing regulation in place.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland said the two-metre social distancing rule remains a “huge problem.”

Fáilte Ireland published guidelines to facilitate businesses reopening from June 29 in collaboration with business groups and the government which was welcomed by the Irish Hotels Federation and the Irish Self Catering Federation.

In the North, the Northern Ireland Executive said the successful suppression of Covid-19 has allowed them to consider fast-tracking the reopening of the hospitality sector.

Arlene Foster confirmed that the date for the reopening of hotels is set to be brought forward from July 20.

Stormont ministers will today consider a proposal tabled by Economy Minister Diane Dodds that hotels, bars, cafes and restaurants could all resume business on July 3.