NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Gucci removes ‘blackface’ sweater from stores after complaints

Thursday, February 07, 2019 - 12:20 PM

Gucci has apologised for a wool sweater after complaints that it resembled blackface make-up, and said the item had been pulled from its online and physical stores.

It was the latest case of an Italian fashion house having to apologise for cultural or racial insensitivity.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Gucci said it was committed to diversity and considered it a “fundamental value to be fully upheld, respected and at the forefront of every decision we make”.

The turtleneck black wool balaclava sweater covers the nose and includes a red cut-out for the mouth.

It was ridiculed on social media as insensitive and racist.

READ MORE: 'You can see her bum': Lingerie posters in Dundrum causes controversy

In December, Prada said it was no longer selling a line of accessories that featured a character with brown skin and exaggerated red lips after complaints they resembled blackface.

And last year, Dolce & Gabbana cancelled a Shanghai runway show and apologised after complaints that an advertising campaign featuring a Chinese model trying to eat pizza, spaghetti and a cannoli with chopsticks was culturally insensitive.

- Press Association


More on this topic

Bulletin: Children's hospital board told of rising costs last June; Over 37,000 nurses in third day of strike action

Louise Redknapp says ex-husband Jamie is her best friend after ‘tough’ split

Protein might star in the fitness-nutrition scene, but could you be consuming too much?

Banning tech at the dinner table? Here’s how to actually communicate with your children

More in this Section

EU slashes forecasts for Eurozone economic growth over Brexit and other threats

Dublin's employment rates at highest level in 20 years

Markets eye 11th-hour Brexit deal

IMF focuses on Italy banks


Lifestyle

Meet the new Cork judge on Home of the Year

I said ‘yes’ to my kids for a week and this is what happened

Ireland’s next big thing on playlist pop and lessons learned touring with Niall Horan

A question of taste: Mary McGrath, artistic director of First Cut Youth Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »