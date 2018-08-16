Home»Breaking News»business

GSK to close Sligo site with loss of 165 jobs

Thursday, August 16, 2018 - 12:20 PM

GSK is to close its manufacturing site in Sligo by 2021, with the loss of 165 jobs.

It has been reported that the company informed its employees of a proposal to close the site.

Approximately 165 employees were told that production would be phased out over the course of three years before decommissioning the site in late-2021.

The company said that demand for the products manufactured at the site had not grown in line with expectations making the current business model unsustainable.

According to the company, a number of alternatives for the Sligo site had been evaluated but were not considered to be feasible.

GSK's other sites in Ireland - Cork, Dungarvan and commercial operations - are not affected by this proposal.

