Group calls on Govt to implement five measures to help retailers recover from pandemic

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 02, 2020 - 10:32 AM

Retail Excellence Ireland has welcomed the Government's roadmap to lifting the Covid-19 restrictions and has called for five measures to help retailers recover from the pandemic.

They say it "provides clarity" to retailers as to when they can reopen.

Retail Excellence Ireland said: "Our members very much welcome the publication of the Government's Reopening Roadmap.

"It is clear that Irish Retail will need significant recovery measures to survive the current extended pause in commerce, especially shopping centre-located retailers, who now must wait until 10th August to reopen.

"For shopping centre tenants this is, to the day, a five-month period of hibernation since 10th March, when revenues plummeted."

They highlighted five measures the Government should implement to help its members.

    They are:

  • Local authority rates cancellation for 12 months

  • 3 month Government rent grant of 60% of the rent payable during the closure – now required to be extended to 5 months

  • Exceptional liquidity measures to shore up cashflow and keep businesses alive

  • Consumer spending initiatives, once the economy reopens

  • Reemployment measures to ensure as many colleagues as possible are rehired

