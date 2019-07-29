News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Grocery price inflation at supermarkets eases back to 2.8%

Grocery price inflation at supermarkets eases back to 2.8%
By Eamon Quinn
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 08:09 PM

Shoppers spent €2.49bn at the tills at supermarkets in the 12 weeks to mid-July, while grocery price inflation eased but remained at an elevated level of 2.8%.

The latest grocery survey from market research firm Kantar show that spend at the five largest supermarkets as well as the convenience stores of €2.49bn was up 2.7% from the same period a year earlier.

Grocery price inflation which had quickened to 3.1% in the previous survey eased to 2.8% in the latest period.

The Kantar survey is based on 30,000 grocery items.

While the average price consumers are paying has risen across the board, Lidl has seen the greatest increase as shoppers have bought more of its premium products, said Douglas Faughnan at Kantar.

While Lidl has witnessed a slight rise in overall shopper numbers, its success encouraging people to trade up to its premium own label and branded lines is a key reason behind its growth.

"Nearly 100,000 more shoppers bought Lidl’s top tier own-label products this period compared to last, with an additional 13,000 shoppers buying branded goods as well,” he said.

With a growth spurt, Dunnes maintained its lead as the largest supermarket, securing a 21.8% share of the €2.49bn spent in the 12 weeks.

Both Tesco, at 21.6%, and SuperValu, with a market share of 21.1%, had lost sales compared with the same period in 2018.

Aldi and Lidl increased the value of their total sales from a year ago. Aldi secured a 12.5% share of the spend in the latest period, and Lidl had a 12.2% share.

READ MORE

Shares of AIB and Bank of Ireland hammered as Brexit storm clouds darken

More on this topic

Top eight summer bangers of 2019Top eight summer bangers of 2019

My book Tell it to the Bees was made into a film – but they changed the ending for a straight audienceMy book Tell it to the Bees was made into a film – but they changed the ending for a straight audience

Liam Gallagher: Noel deserves what he gets in Lewis Capaldi rowLiam Gallagher: Noel deserves what he gets in Lewis Capaldi row

Michelle Obama tells Meghan to ‘savour’ start of motherhoodMichelle Obama tells Meghan to ‘savour’ start of motherhood

ShoppingSupermarketTillSpending

More in this Section

Shares of AIB and Bank of Ireland hammered as Brexit storm clouds darken Shares of AIB and Bank of Ireland hammered as Brexit storm clouds darken

Court of Appeal strikes outs appeals against awards to Portugeuse N7 motorway workersCourt of Appeal strikes outs appeals against awards to Portugeuse N7 motorway workers

Vauxhall owner could pull production from UK plant over BrexitVauxhall owner could pull production from UK plant over Brexit

Survey shows experience may trump qualification when it comes to landing a jobSurvey shows experience may trump qualification when it comes to landing a job


Lifestyle

For this year’s sausage survey we focused on a high proportion of meat.Top eight summer bangers of 2019

This resource is for every stage of parenting, says Helen O’Callaghan.Parenting resource is a real one-stop shop

Primary school teachers Marian Shine and Fiachra Keane proved to be a real class act when it came to organising their dream wedding.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love as teachers marry

I’m 29 and I have never had sex without a condom.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: What do I do when I find sex without a condom uncomfortable?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »