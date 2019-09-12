News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Greencoat Renewables 'reviewing' mainland European acquisition opportunities

Greencoat Renewables 'reviewing' mainland European acquisition opportunities
By Geoff Percival
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 07:04 PM

Greencoat Renewables, the State-backed wind farm operator, has said it is currently "reviewing" a number of acquisition opportunities in mainland Europe.

Up until July, Greencoat - which is part-owned by the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund - was restricted from buying wind farm assets outside of Ireland. Here, it owns 11 wind farms, having added to its portfolio with a project in Laois earlier this week.

The company said investments outside of Ireland will provide "further diversification of generation resource from renewables and give the group access to a considerably larger pool of assets from which to seek best value".

"The outlook for the business remains positive, with an attractive pipeline of growth opportunities in Ireland and the ability to make opportunistic acquisitions elsewhere in Europe," said Greencoat's non-executive chairman Ronan Murphy.

Greencoat said many of the assets it is mulling, on the continent, are currently owned by parties with whom its investment management arm, Greencoat Capital, has "strong existing relationships", providing the opportunity for "bilateral transactions".

"The group's position is further improved by the absence of currency risk when acquiring assets in Europe," Mr Murphy said.

Greencoat said it is mulling opportunities across Belgium, Finland, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

We are currently reviewing a number of these opportunities and are looking to leverage off the strong relationships we have with advisors and asset owners on the continent

He was speaking on the back of a strong set of financial results for the first six months of the year, showing a €3m increase in return on investments to just over €20m; a 22% rise in operating profit to €16.8m and a jump in post-tax profit from €11.7m to €13.7m.

"The Irish wind market remains a very attractive jurisdiction with both a stable and supportive regulatory regime.

"Over the past two years since listing, the company has become one of the largest owners of onshore wind assets in Ireland and has successfully positioned itself to take advantage of the increasing Irish and European secondary market opportunities, whilst contributing to deliver target returns to investors," he said.

The company also said it intends to boost its board, with the appointment of an additional non-executive director. It said the search is well-progressed and an appointment should be announced "in the foreseeable future".

READ MORE

Gardaí investigating man's murder in Cork city charge his sister with aggravated burglary

More in this Section

Clearstream's move to Cork seen as 'massive vote of confidence' for cityClearstream's move to Cork seen as 'massive vote of confidence' for city

Topshop sees losses widen to €564mTopshop sees losses widen to €564m

Musgrave Group unveils Noel Keeley as new CEO Musgrave Group unveils Noel Keeley as new CEO

Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this weekBusiness movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week


Lifestyle

She’s come a long way since her Cork Opera House debut, aged 11, as Little Red Riding Hood. Next week, the actress tells Marjorie Brennan, she returns to the same stage in Angela’s Ashes.Norma Sheahan is back where she belongs at the Cork Opera House

New tourism initiative Taste the Island sets out to link visitors with Ireland’s food producers. Michelle Darmody meets the makers in Kilkenny.A taste of what the country has to offer: Kilkenny

Experts predict how technology will transform our holidays.This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

A big part of parenting school-aged kids is getting them to and from all the extra activities they do outside of school. It can be manic, most definitely time consuming and in many cases, pretty expensive.Mum's the Word: ‘Swimming has to stay in my opinion, plus, Joan really loves it’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »