'Grave danger' for small businesses across Ireland after Bewleys closure, says RAI

After the news Dublin's famous Bewley's Cafe is to close, the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) says a specific plan for hospitality is needed with targeted supports.

110 jobs are to go at the iconic Dublin cafe, which was first opened in Grafton Street more than 90 years ago.

The company had struggled with rents of €1.5m euro a year, while the cafe was facing an uncertain trading period because of the coronavirus crisis.

The chief executive of the RAI, Adrian Cummins, says it has sent fears into the industry.

He says: "The shock with regards to this announcement has rippled right across the entire hospitality and tourism sector.

"We feel that if this can happen to such a large brand well then every small business across the country, across the city across the capital is in grave danger at the moment."

One of the best-known cafes in the city, Bewley’s was first opened in 1927.

Yesterday the iconic cafe confirmed the closure with a statement saying "it is with deep regret and great sadness that it is likely to be necessary to permanently close the cafe over the coming weeks."