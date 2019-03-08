Grapevine: Lucy takes lead role on Rubicon's Exxcel

Lucy O’Donoghue is the new manager of the Exxcel programme for proactive female entrepreneurs in the Rubicon Centre, CIT.

Lucy combines this part-time role with running her public relations and events management business in Cork.

Prior to setting up her own business, Lucy O’Donoghue Consulting, she was membership and development manager at Cork Chamber.

Exxcel is a part-time programme aimed at busy female entrepreneurs who have a business idea with high growth and export potential, within the STEM sector (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths). The 2019 programme starts shortly.

Lucy said: “I’m keen to tap into our innovation culture and the quality of entrepreneurial ideas out there and looking forward to getting the 2019 programme up and running. It is the only one in Ireland dedicated to the STEM sector and this sets it apart.

I’d be delighted to get expressions of interest from females who are keen to start their entrepreneurship journey and take that first step with our support.

"You can register your interest online (see below) or you can email me email at LucyODonoghue@rubiconcentre.ie to arrange a suitable time to chat.”

Part-funded by Enterprise Ireland, delivered over six months, it works around professional and busy life commitments, with participants taking modules on different topics over six Saturdays at the Rubicon Centre on CIT campus.

Recent graduates include Derval O’Rourke of DERVAL.ie, an online programme that creates food and fitness plans for clients, Breffni Allen of Habitus, a wearable device which has the ability to detect improper posture and Riona Flood of Smart Groom, an online website for grooms.

Grapevine: Business movers

Gearóid Collins has been appointed as sales director with wireless consultancy Vilicom. He joins from IWG PLC, where he was country manager for its brands Regus and Spaces.

He was previously head of commercial B2B with Virgin Media Business Ireland, and holds a BA from UCC, and DBS from UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Vilicom provides wireless engineering consultancy, solutions, services to mobile operators, real estate, transport and energy sectors.

It employs 70 people and has operations in Ireland, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

It is further expanding into EU markets in 2019 as it has seen an upsurge in demand for its services.

Kathleen Linehan has joined Trigon Hotels as Strategic Director of Human Resources.

Kathleen previously held the role of HR/ER Manager with The Gleneagle Hotel Group and previously ALPS Electric (Irl)) Ltd.

She has over 11 years’ experience in Human Resources having worked in both manufacturing, and hospitality industries, her expertise includes organisational development.

Kathleen has also a strong involvement with accessible tourism having been the first in the world to achieve an ENAT Quality label for her previous group and most recently a Fáilte Ireland Innovation Award.

Kathleen is a Millstreet native who has a keen involvement with local GAA and Comhaltas.

Donal Galvin, AIB Bank’s deputy CFO and group treasurer, has been appointed as CFO.

He joined AIB Group in September 2013. He has worked in domestic and international financial markets over the last 20 years.

Prior to joining AIB, he was MD with Mizuho Securities Asia, the investment banking arm of Japanese bank Mizuho, where he led Asian global markets.

Before that he was MD in Dutch Rabobank for its London and Asian global financial markets business as well as treasurer of Rabobank International.

Richard Pym, AIB chair, said: “The fact that Donal has been appointed from within the ranks of AIB is a positive reflection on the group.”

Keith Waine has been named as partner and head of financial regulation with law firm Dillon Eustace.

He will lead regulatory advice and support domestic and international corporates, financial services providers, banks, investment firms, retail credit firms, credit servicers, payments firms, e-money firms and insurers.

With 10 years of industry experience working as head of legal and compliance at National Irish Bank (later Danske Bank), co-founder and chief compliance officer of an alternative mortgage lender and head of legal at Barclays Bank Ireland, he joined Dillon Eustace in February.

Mr Waine qualified as a solicitor in 2002 with Linklaters in London, where he spent eight years.

He also holds the LCOI designation from the Association of Compliance Officers in Ireland.

Maurice Tulloch has been appointed CEO with insurance firm Aviva plc, with acting CEO Adrian Montague reverting to non-executive chairman.

Maurice joined Aviva in 1992 and was appointed to its board in 2017. He is Aviva’s CEO for international insurance, responsible its operations in France, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Turkey and India.

He was previously CEO of Aviva UK and Ireland General Insurance, one of the largest businesses in the Aviva group.

Born March 1969 in Falkirk, Scotland, he is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CMA), and holds a MBA from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh and a BA in Economics from the University of Waterloo.

He is a member of the Insurance Development Forum (IDF) and a non-executive director of Pool Re. Maurice was also previously chair of ClimateWise.

Gavin Downes has been appointed as head of strategy with creative agency Clive, based in its Dublin office.

He will work with Clive’s clients, including Indeed, Slack, Irish Life, Facebook, Accenture, Visa, Pinterest and Dell Technologies.

He has over 15 years’ experience across B2B and B2C in a mix of client and agency-side roles, covering the UK and Ireland, Western Europe and Australia.

He has worked with brands including Heineken, Vodafone, Three, Nokia, Telefonica O2, and Just Eat.

Born in Ireland, he has lived and worked in the US, Indonesia, UK and Australia.

Downes has also lectured to Marketing Masters Students in the Smurfit Business School, contributed to various marketing and business publications, and is a founding member of the Experiential Marketing Ireland network.