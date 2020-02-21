GRAPEVINE: Children and Youth Funds pay tribute to 14 valuable projects

Social Innovation Fund Ireland has praised the 14 charitable groups awarded supports worth €9.5m under the Children and Youth Education Fund.

The volunteers in the 14 groups raised 50% of the €9.5m in funds, with the other 50% supported by the Government of Ireland, through the Dormant Accounts Fund. The aim of this fund is to improve access to higher and further education for students who are affected by disability or disadvantage.

The 2019 Children and Youth Funds, which includes the Children and Youth Education Fund and the Children and Youth Mental Health Fund, were designed to support projects addressing issues facing young people and children in Ireland.

Deirdre Mortell, CEO, Social Innovation Fund Ireland, said: “At Social Innovation Fund Ireland, we believe that good mental health and succeeding in education are a virtuous circle — they drive each other. We all know that good mental health enables us to learn, and succeeding at learning improves our mental health.

“These awardees have developed innovations that support children and young people to make the most of the opportunities they have, and increase opportunities for marginalised young people. We want to support them to scale and spread to other communities that need them.

“The Children and Youth Funds will also contribute to Ireland’s achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals which is a powerful global initiative set out by the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda.”

Lynice McHugh Gorman and Cameron Murphy, Access to Apprenticeship Programme TUD students; one of 14 projects supported by the €9.5m 2019 Children and Youth Funds.

Recipients of 2019 Children and Youth Education Fund:

Access to Apprenticeships, Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin): Helping 16-24 year-olds become craft apprenticeships in the construction, engineering, electrical, and motor industries.

Blue Diamond Drama Academy: Two-year third level course for young people with intellectual disabilities; drama and performing arts, with access to apprenticeships and work opportunities.

Changemaker Network, Dublin City University (DCU): This network supports schools which are successful in creating systemic change in education.

Engage in Education, Limerick Community Based Education Initiative: Maximises educational outcomes in a variety of socially disadvantaged communities in Limerick City.

Field of Dreams, Down Syndrome Cork: Additional support in training and/or education post-second level, plus a Literacy and Technology programme.

iScoil: An online learning community, an alternative path to learning, accreditation and progression for people aged 13-16 who have been referred from Tusla’s Educational Welfare Service.

Literacy Moonshot, Suas: Suas working with DEIS schools to deliver one-to-one reading and maths support to 8-14 year-olds.

Rainbow Club Centre for Autism: This Cork-based centre provides skills, support and a community hub for children and young people and their families in order to promote inclusivity, education and career opportunities leading to a fulfilled lifestyle and participation in all aspects of society.

Techspace Create STEM: Supporting youth organisations and schools to develop a fixed space where young people can access creative STEM skills training.

Access to the Workplace scheme — Dublin City University (DCU): A summer work placement programme for students from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds; fully paid, professional work experience in established companies.

Sutherland Opportunity, University College Dublin (UCD): A new access programme with tailored support and mentorship for students at UCD, extending from targeted outreach, routes to study, provision of scholarships, personal and academic support, internships and mentoring.

www.socialinnovation.ie

ANY OTHER BUSINESS:

Shane Crossan, managing partner with law firm OFX, with newly appointed partners Joan Byrne and Judith Curtin.

Cork law firm adds two new partners

Law firm O’Flynn Exhams has appointed Judith Curtin and Joan Byrne as partners to the firm, based at 57/58 South Mall, Cork.

These appointments come at an exciting time for OFX as it expands and develops its team. Earlier this year, Shane Crossan was elected as the firm’s new managing partner, succeeding Richard Neville, who continues as a partner, heading up the firm’s corporate department.

Shane Crossan said: “We are excited to announce the promotion of Judith and Joan to partners at OFX. Both of them are experts in their respective practice areas and their appointments allow us to continue delivering an excellent service to our clients. We know that they will be very successful in their new roles.”

Judith Curtin brings specialist knowledge in commercial contracts and outsourcing, with a particular focus on privacy/information management and employment law. She also has extensive experience in advising on regulatory matters, including Irish and EU energy regulation. Judith previously worked as a commercial lawyer with Bord Gáis Networks and Bord Gáis Éireann, having trained as a solicitor with Patrick Mann & Co. She holds a BCL from UCC and a Certificate in Adjudication from the Law Society of Ireland.

Joan Byrne has extensive experience across a wide range of real estate, finance and banking transactions, in the Commercial Property department. Joan advises a wide range of domestic and international clients including many of the leading financial institutions, developers, and companies on all aspects of commercial property projects. Joan has expertise in advising charitable and educational public bodies on all aspects of their property portfolios. She has previously been a partner with law firms BDM Boylan, Mullins Lynch Byrne and O’Shea Byrne. She was a solicitor with Diarmuid O’Shea & Co, having trained with Coakley Moloney Solicitors. She holds a BCL from UCC and certificates from the Law Society of Ireland.

Two weeks ago, OFX also appointed Elaine O’Flynn and Liam O’Keeffe as solicitors.

Nessa O’Roarty, Garrett Cormican, Audrey McGinley, Sinead Connolly, Seamus White, Anne Staunton and Olivia Treston, partners with insurance and risk firm BLM.

New partners at insurance and risk firm

Insurance and risk specialist BLM has named Seamus White and Audrey McGinley as partners, both having formerly worked with insurance defence firms in Dublin.

Matthew Harrington, senior partner at BLM, said: “Dublin is now the only BLM office in the EU. Seamus and Audrey are a significant addition to our Dublin operations. 2020 will be an interesting year: a possible change in government, fall out of our neighbour leaving the EU and the opportunities that will arise due to our gateway to the European Union.”

Seamus White brings over 20 years’ experience in law, notably in defending catastrophic injury cases, fraudulent claims and public liability. He has previously worked with O’Riordan & Co Solicitors.

Audrey McGinley will work in litigation and dispute resolution, specialising in the area of defence litigation. Having qualified in 2008, she has previously worked with Ronan Daly Jermyn, Canal Quarter Solicitors, IPB Insurance and Campbell Fitzpatrick Solicitors.

BLM now employs 50 people in Ireland. The firm specialises in cases dealing with catastrophic injury, health and safety, employers’ and public liability, motor, product liability, insurance fraud and professional and medical negligence.

Liam Barrett, Ballyseedy, with Eamon Kelleher, Co-Op Superstores.

Dairygold adds Ballyseedy cafés at two Co-Op Superstores

Dairygold Co-Op Superstores has launched the Ballyseedy Café in Carrigaline and Midleton stores in Cork.

Ballyseedy launched its first café with Dairygold, in Co-Op Superstores Raheen, Co Limerick, in August 2019, creating more than 60 jobs.

John O’ Carroll, head of retail at Dairygold, said: “We’re delighted to see our customers enjoy a much-enhanced customer experience. Our stores stock everything for farm, home and garden and customers can now also enjoy stopping by Ballyseedy Café.”

Nathan McDonnell, managing director of Ballyseedy Group, added: “We’re overwhelmed with the response to our new Raheen café since opening last year and we’re looking forward to welcoming people to our two new Cork cafes.

“Since our family established the Ballyseedy brand in 1992, we’ve consistently put our customer at the centre of everything we do. Aligning ourselves with Dairygold Co-Op Superstores makes perfect business sense.”

Dairygold Co-Op Superstores is the retail division of Dairygold Co-Op and operates 32 stores across Munster and the CoopSuperstores.ie website.

Members of TeenTurn, a group which has received €88,000 from MSD Ireland.

MSD donates €88k to TeenTurn

MSD Ireland has donated €88,000 to TeenTurn, a charity which aims to encourage more young girls from disadvantaged areas into science-based careers.

The funds, promoting science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) studies, will support the expansion of Teen-Turn into Carlow, Cork and Tipperary and enhance its existing programme in Dublin.

MSD has assisted Teen-Turn in helping 632 girls kick-start STEM careers over the past four years.

Joanne Dolan, CEO and founder of Teen-Turn, said: “More girls gaining an interest in technology will lead to more women earning tech qualifications; early support from industry is vital to give girls role models they can look up to and who can support them on the road from Junior Cert to job.”

MSD’s Neighbour of Choice programme is an annual grant of up to €88,000. MSD employs 2,500 people in Ireland in six Irish sites in Dublin, Cork, Carlow and Tipperary. MSD employees have volunteered over 1,400 hours to 500+ local projects, contributing over €5.8m to worthy causes over the past five years.