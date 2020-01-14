News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Grafton shares jump as crash-out Brexit threat lifts

Grafton shares jump as crash-out Brexit threat lifts
By Geoff Percival
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 06:20 PM

Shares in Irish building products provider Grafton Group jumped more than 5% after it said its 2019 profits are likely to be better than expected.

Grafton is viewed as the ultimate Brexit bellwether stock given its building merchants operations across Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands.

More than 90% of annual group revenues come from its UK builders’ merchanting operations.

In a pre-close trading update, ahead of publishing its 2019 annual results at the end of next month, Grafton said group revenue from continuing operations rose by 2.7% last year to £2.67bn (€3.1bn).

The group — which also owns the Woodie’s DIY retail chain here — said it expects adjusted operating profit for the year to amount to around £202m.

That would be 4% better than Davy had expected, and Goodbody also saw the strong finish to the year as a “positive surprise”.

“We are well-placed to continue to successfully implement our development strategy, supported by very cash-generative businesses and a strong balance sheet,” said Grafton chief executive Gavin Slark.

Ireland proved a strong market for Grafton in 2019; its merchanting business here growing revenue by 6.2% and Woodie’s sales ahead by 4.7%.

Total revenue in Grafton’s UK merchanting business fell by 1.1% last year, as British households continued to be cautious about discretionary spending.

Grafton said the weakness seen in the UK in September and October continued into November and December, but did not deteriorate further as the threat of a no-deal Brexit faded.

“While we remain cautious about the timing of any recovery in the UK merchanting market, our expectations for 2020 are positive for the overall group,” said Mr Slark.

READ MORE

Nissan rubbishes suggestion of Renault split

More on this topic

Irish retail search startup is acquired by GoogleIrish retail search startup is acquired by Google

Boris Johnson: British Government working very hard on Flybe rescueBoris Johnson: British Government working very hard on Flybe rescue

Savills boost as property firm taps UK market gainsSavills boost as property firm taps UK market gains

Dublin hoteliers need to be creative in face of increased supplyDublin hoteliers need to be creative in face of increased supply

Grafton GroupSharesIncreaseTOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Supermarket spend grows to €11.2bn as ''big five'' maintain gripSupermarket spend grows to €11.2bn as ''big five'' maintain grip

Some investors worry as tech shares fuel market gainsSome investors worry as tech shares fuel market gains

New Boeing boss prepares to unveil €5.4bn cost over 737 Max crisisNew Boeing boss prepares to unveil €5.4bn cost over 737 Max crisis

PetroNeft looking at longer sale processPetroNeft looking at longer sale process


Lifestyle

Green tea leaves are the green tips of the tea plant, picked and dried, but not subjected to the same withering andoxidation as the leaves in black tea.Michelle Darmody: How to use green tea in baking

When, on the first Monday of the year, Health Minister Simon Harris asked food businesses to say what they thought about putting calories on menus, he might not have expected the extent of the food fight that followed.Calories on menus a hot potato

Using paint to upcycle? Kya deLongchamps makes the case for milk and chalk varieties.Vintage View: Milk and chalk paint can breathe new life into furniture

New Orleans, the Crescent City, nestled into a bend in the Mississippi, is truly wonderful — you might want to add it to your US bucket list.Darina Allen: Why New Orleans should be on your food bucket list

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »