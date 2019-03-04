Govt announces new Advance Technology Building in Monaghan

IDA Ireland has chosen to locate its new Advanced Technology Building (ATB) in Monaghan.

Minister for Business Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys has also announced its design team.

The new 1,350 sq. metre property is to be located at Monaghan Business & Technology at Knockaconny.

The development is part of IDA Ireland’s Government-funded Regional Property Programme (RPP) announced in 2015 as part of IDA Ireland’s strategy ‘’Winning FDI 2015-2019’ to develop property solutions in regional locations.

IDA Ireland is investing €150m over five years in the programme and buildings have been built and occupied in Athlone, Waterford, Sligo, Tralee and Castlebar with around 700 jobs announced.

The body is to finish constructing more buildings in Dundalk, Limerick, Galway and Waterford this year.

Monaghan is one of the locations - along with counties Louth, Carlow, Sligo, Westmeath, Waterford, Limerick and Galway - to benefit from further funding allocated in Budget 2019 for the next phase of the programme.

Minister Humphreys said: "When I was appointed Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation in December 2018, I said my number one priority was going to be supporting the regions, and in particular the border region because, in the past, it has been left behind.

“I followed through on that commitment in Budget 2019 when I increased the IDA’s Budget for the Regional Property Programme by €10million specifically so the agency could develop further advanced premises in the border region with Monaghan, Dundalk and Sligo identified as suitable locations among others.

“Now we have real and tangible progress with the appointment of the Design Team today for a new IDA Advanced Technology Building here at Knockaconny. Without a doubt, this new facility will help to attract more investment into the region.

"I want to wish Tomás Kelly of AECOM and John Parker of ABK Architects well in their work ahead. You both bring a wealth of experience to this project and I have no doubt you will do an excellent job."

IDA Ireland’s Executive Director Mary Buckley said: “The positive precedent set by IDA Ireland during the pilot phase of our property programme, supports this additional and ambitious new programme which includes an ATB in Monaghan. IDA Ireland’s advanced building solutions offer ready-for-occupation, high specification, flexible and sustainable property solutions, suitable for high-value manufacturing and global business services to support the winning of investments from FDI clients.”