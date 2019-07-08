Government's Global Ireland 2025 plan targets Asian expansion

The Government plans to double its impact in Asia as part of the next phase of Global Ireland 2025.

The Asia Pacific Strategy - which will be revealed later - includes a new communications strategy to increase Ireland's visibility.

It will be launched during the Rugby World Cup in Japan, to promote Ireland as a place to invest, study, trade with, and visit.

The Global Ireland initiative was launched last year and supports the growth and diversification of export markets as well as inward investment and tourism from across the world.

“Through the first year of the Global Ireland programme, we have made good progress on our aim to double Ireland’s global impact by 2025," Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.

"We are opening new embassies and consulates because we know that by expanding and enhancing Ireland’s presence overseas we can grow our economy here at home and increase our influence internationally."

“As a small open economy, I believe it is vital that Ireland is open to opportunities on a global scale."

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys added:

"In 2018, Enterprise Ireland clients had record exports of €23.8bn, IDA supported companies made a total of 265 investments, and a record number of 11.2million visitors came to our shores spending €6bn.

"Under Global Ireland, we have expanded the presence of our State Agencies and Department staff internationally to increase our trade impact, and I am keen for this to continue.”