Government travel 'green list' hindrance, not help says Irish Travel Agents Association

The Government's "green list" will be a hindrance rather than a help to the travel industry.

That is according to the Irish Travel Agents Association which said it does not eliminate the financial risk of going on holiday during the pandemic.

The "green list" will not be in effect until July 20 after a government decision yesterday.

Cabinet approved the decision yesterday to extended the advice against non-essential travel until July 20.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the country would adopt a "cautious approach" to international travel so as "not to undo the good work which has been done" in fighting Covid-19.

Mr Martin said that the government would not publish the so-called "green list" of countries that are safe to travel to before July 20.

Mr Martin said that this list would be reviewed every two weeks going forward.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Irish Travel Agents Association(ITAA) Pat Dawson said that this review could cause problems.

Mr Dawson said: "You could be in the middle of a two-week holiday and it could change, so it goes from green to red as such, so therefore you have to quarantine when you come back."

The financial risk involved has also been highlighted by critics.

Passengers who travelled to a country subsequently removed from the "green list" upon review will not be entitled to a refund.

The ITAA said despite the existing advice to avoid non-essential international travel, their data showed many people are going on holiday.

Last week 9,500 people travelled through Dublin airport every day, up from the daily average of just under 1,500 in May.