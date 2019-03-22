NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Government to launch national and international search for new Central Bank Governor

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 22, 2019 - 04:38 PM

The government seeking a new Governor of the Central Bank following the departure of Philip Lane to the European Central Bank.

Candidates who are thinking of applying are invited to make an expression of interest to the Minister for Finance.

The Department of Finance says the hunt for a successor will be an extensive national and international executive search to identify suitably qualified candidates in Ireland and abroad.

The Governor is appointed by the President on the advice of the government for a term of seven years.

He or she will also be a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank.

Philip Lane was today appointed to a position on the ECB's executive board.

READ MORE

Philip Lane appointed to European Central Bank's executive board

More on this topic

Government starts hunt for new Central Bank governor as Lane's ECB elevation is confirmed

Savings used to pay off essential bills

Danske Bank says other lenders involved in scandal

KBC Bank names new chief executive for Ireland

KEYWORDS

Central Bank

More in this Section

Philip Lane appointed to European Central Bank's executive board

Sainsbury’s and Asda offer to sell off 150 UK stores as merger hangs in balance

Business Movers: The Heritage Hotel & Spa; Maximum Media; Fuzion Communications

Blockchain can help fuel bright future for community renewable energy


Lifestyle

Ask an expert: Is my IVF child more likely to have behaviour problems?

The clocks are changing soon: 10 things to do now to stop your child’s sleep going haywire

Bargain buys to add a touch of spring to your home

Finding your tribe

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »