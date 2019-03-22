Government to launch national and international search for new Central Bank Governor

The government seeking a new Governor of the Central Bank following the departure of Philip Lane to the European Central Bank.

Candidates who are thinking of applying are invited to make an expression of interest to the Minister for Finance.

The Department of Finance says the hunt for a successor will be an extensive national and international executive search to identify suitably qualified candidates in Ireland and abroad.

The Governor is appointed by the President on the advice of the government for a term of seven years.

He or she will also be a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank.

Philip Lane was today appointed to a position on the ECB's executive board.