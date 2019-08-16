Government to consider legal right for workers to switch off outside working hours

The Government will consider introducing rules around the right to disconnect from work, according to the Minister for Business.

The laws, which give employees the legal right to avoid work emails outside working hours, have been enjoyed by French employees since 2017.

Minister Heather Humphreys says it is important that clearly defined guidelines are established regarding workers rights to switch off after office hours.

"Its one thing to suggest that we have a law but I think that we need to have guidelines at the very least," says Sinead Brady, coaching psychologist.

"We have so many different industries working across so many different timelines in this country that there is not a 'one size fits all' approach to this.

"Certainly there needs to be really, really clear guidelines that are principle-driven and that respect both the business and the people that are in that business."

Ms Brady says that answering emails and texts at night should not be the norm for employees.

"If it is the exception then people understand and are ok with that," said Ms Brady.

"But if it is something that is happening repeatedly and on an ongoing basis then that is something that workplaces need to have a conversation about."