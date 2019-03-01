Government releases new advice in the event of a no-deal Brexit

The Government has released new advice ahead of Brexit as no deal legislation starts being debated in the Oireachtas.

Advice has been posted on the Government's website under a number of sections, divided into business advice and general daily life advice.

It is thought that banking, and access to medicine and healthcare will not be affected. The government have advised not to order extra quantities or extra prescriptions, stating "if you do, you could disrupt existing stock levels and hamper the supply of medicines for other patients."

However, it is a different story regarding food supply. The Government has advised prices may rise on imported food products in the event of a no-deal Brexit:

"It is important to note that Ireland exports more food than it imports. We will have food in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

"If however there is no-deal, recent commentary points out that currency fluctuation coupled with trade tariffs might mean an impact on costs of imports."

The advice also warns that mobile operators would no longer be legally required to offer roaming at no additional charge to customers travelling to the UK.

You can read all of the Government's advice on Brexit here: www.gov.ie