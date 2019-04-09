NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Government hails jobs boost at Limerick firm

By David Raleigh
Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 06:30 AM

Johnson & Johnson plans to create an additional 100 jobs as part of a €100m expansion of its Vision Care facility in Limerick.

The company also expects to have 200 people employed in building the facility at the National Technology Park.

Johnson & Johnson currently “employs around 1,000 people in Limerick at the largest contact lens manufacturing facility in the world”, said the IDA.

“This will make it even bigger.”

At the announcement in Limerick Minister of State for Trade, Employment, and Business, Pat Breen, said the investment shows the Government is committed to bringing jobs to the regions.

“It is a huge vote of confidence in the Mid-West region,” said Mr Breen.

“The expansion, supported by the Government through the IDA, reflects the commitment of the Government and its agencies to pursue balanced and sustainable regional development.”

IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan said it is “a significant announcement” which shows the company’s commitment to Limerick.

“This expansion by Johnson & Johnson Vision Care of the Limerick facility represents not just a substantial financial investment but a considerable commitment to its Limerick operations,” said Mr Shanahan.

“The approximately 100 jobs being added, along with those being created in the construction phase, will greatly benefit the economy of the Mid-West region.

“Having a company of this stature continue to expand its operations enhances Ireland’s global reputation as a medical technologies centre of excellence and demonstrates how global companies can successfully operate in regional locations,” he said.

READ MORE

AIB: Dropping First Trust name in North not Brexit related

More on this topic

Bleyendaal backed to step up for Saracens if Carbery fitness fails

Lindsay Peat suffered homophobic abuse in All-Ireland final

Anne Tilby is going a step beyond for women’s footwear fashions

Making Cents: Buyers all charged up about electric driving options

KEYWORDS

BusinessFinanceMoneyLimerick

More in this Section

Pinterest sets sights on €1.3bn in IPO

One restaurant closing every week since VAT hike, lobby group claims

First Trust Bank to rebrand as AIB in Northern Ireland

300 new jobs in Limerick as Johnson & Johnson announce €100m expansion


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Buyers all charged up about electric driving options

Anne Tilby is going a step beyond for women’s footwear fashions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »