Government confirms Apple's €13bn tax bill has been paid in full

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 02:44 PM

Apple has paid the full €13bn owed in taxes to the Irish government.

The company has put €14.3bn into an escrow account, which is the €13bn plus interest.

The money will stay in an escrow account while the ruling is appealed in the European Courts.

The government still contests the European Commission ruling that stated Apple got preferential tax treatment here.

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe said: ‘While the Government fundamentally disagrees with the Commission’s analysis in the Apple State Aid decision and is seeking an annulment of that decision in the European Courts, as committed members of the European Union, we have always confirmed that we would recover the alleged State Aid.

"We have demonstrated this with the recovery of the alleged State Aid which will be held in the Escrow Fund pending the outcome of the appeal process before the European Courts’.

“This is the largest State Aid recovery at c. €14.3 billion and one of the largest funds of its kind to be established. It has taken time to establish the infrastructure and legal framework around the Escrow Fund but this was essential to protect the interests of all parties to the agreement.”


