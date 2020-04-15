Government already paid out Covid-19 wage refunds of €34m

More than 43,000 employers have now registered for the new Temporary Wage Subsidy scheme with €34m in wage refunds already paid out, according to the Government.

Senior government official Liz Canavan said, as of today, April 15, 43,400 employers have registered.

Meanwhile, 10,000 people who have qualified for the Covid-19 illness benefit payment have not claimed it.

Over 27,000 people have so far asked their GP to certify them for it.

The €350 weekly payment is available to anyone who has a confirmed case of the coronavirus, or who has been medically certified by their GP to self-isolate.

The Department of Social Protection has received 27,300 medical certificates from GPs so far.

However, Ms Canavan says each person must also submit an application form in order to receive the payment.

"Only 17,000 of these people have as yet submitted an application for it and as a result around 10,000 cases cannot be progressed to conclusion," she said.

Anyone waiting on their Covid-19 illness benefit payment is being asked to make contact.