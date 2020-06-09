News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Government accused of having blind spot towards small and medium businesses

Government accused of having blind spot towards small and medium businesses
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 06:56 AM

The government has been accused of having a blind spot towards small and medium businesses ahead of a Dáil committee meeting today.

TDs will discuss the re-opening of the economy with doctors, business leaders and the Department of Business.

It is just two days into phase two of the easing of lockdown restrictions, but the more optimistic tone and a greater relaxing of measures has industry looking forward.

Business group Ibec will call for the immediate removal of quarantine restrictions, for the 2-metre social distancing rule to be reduced to one metre and for an extensive track and trace programme.

CEO Danny McCoy will call for certainty as to when restrictions will be lifted, to avoid what he calls economic and social destruction.

The Small and Medium enterprise group ISME will also criticise the government in its opening statement to the committee.

CEO Neil McDonnell is expected to tell the committee small and medium businesses are operating in a government blind spot and the impression he gets from working with government agencies is big business good, small business bad.

The calls will likely add further pressure on the government to expedite the re-opening of the economy.

Yesterday, Business Minister Heather Humphreys said the government is looking at whether the two-metre social distancing rule can be eased for the hospitality sector in areas like pubs, hotels and restaurants that are due to open at the end of the month.

READ MORE

Schools apologise after video clips show students using racist language


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

More in this Section

Hopes rise that easing of Covid-19 restrictions will lift some of Ireland's economic gloom: ESRI professorHopes rise that easing of Covid-19 restrictions will lift some of Ireland's economic gloom: ESRI professor

Vaccine drug developer AstraZeneca 'seeks merger with Covid-19 treatment firm Gilead'Vaccine drug developer AstraZeneca 'seeks merger with Covid-19 treatment firm Gilead'

Surprise at low number of small firms tapping Covid-19 utility bill suspension aidSurprise at low number of small firms tapping Covid-19 utility bill suspension aid

Table service, booths, and toilets with traffic lights: Irish pubs plan for an uncertain future after Covid-19Table service, booths, and toilets with traffic lights: Irish pubs plan for an uncertain future after Covid-19


Lifestyle

Shelves and bookcases and how we organise them are trending large thanks to video conferencing in lockdown and our curiosity about what’s happening in the background, writes Carol O’CallaghanHow to boost your bookcase credibility

If you've ever been on a YouTube binge, mindlessly watching video after video, and wondered where exactly the clip recommendations are coming from, then the Rabbit Hole is for you.Podcast Corner: Down the YouTube rabbit hole

The late great artist was a regular visitor to West Cork, despite compo culture scuppering plans for him to work on a piece in Ireland, writes Ellie O’ByrneChristo: Rejected in Dublin, loved in West Cork

Despite the Covid crisis, Cork Midsummer Fest has managed to put together a programme of events. Lorraine Maye tells Des O’Driscoll how they managed itLorraine Maye: Re-launching Cork's midsummer festival in a time of Covid

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »