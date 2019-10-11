News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Gordon Ramsay on Jamie Oliver’s business collapse: ‘That was devastating’

Gordon Ramsay on Jamie Oliver’s business collapse: ‘That was devastating’
By Press Association
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 06:59 AM

Gordon Ramsay has said he reached out to Jamie Oliver following news of The Naked Chef’s restaurant business collapse.

Oliver’s restaurant empire, which included Fifteen, Jamie’s Italian and Barbecoa, fell into administration earlier this year.

Ramsay told The Jonathan Ross show: “That was devastating, I don’t think anyone likes to revel in that kind of failure.

Gordon Ramsay (left) and Tana Ramsay welcomed their fifth child this year and the chef has revealed he fainted at the birth (PA)
Gordon Ramsay (left) and Tana Ramsay welcomed their fifth child this year and the chef has revealed he fainted at the birth (PA)

“Bottom line is, he’s a great guy and a great chef and it was sad to see him disappear overnight but we had a drink and it was a tough time, like it is for all of us out there… Yeah (I called) straight away.”

The Hell’s Kitchen presenter also cleared up reports of a former feud between the pair.

He told the ITV show: “We were on holiday last year together in Cornwall, he came round for a barbecue… Yes (we are friends) absolutely… No one wants to see anyone fail like that because at the heart of it, he is a super talented guy so it’s a great shame.”

Ramsay, 52, and his wife Tana welcomed their fifth child, a son named Oscar, in April.

Ed Sheeran was playing, I put Ed on to calm everybody. I put Ed on then I blacked out, I fainted like an idiot.

The TV chef recounted to Ross how he fainted during the birth.

He said: “Ed Sheeran was playing, I put Ed on to calm everybody. I put Ed on then I blacked out, I fainted like an idiot.

“Have you ever been in the (operating) theatre where there is so much commotion, so much going on? And then bang. I’ve never fainted in my life, by the way, that was the first time.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10.05pm on ITV.

Gordon RamsayJamie Oliver

More in this Section

Fáilte Ireland paid Golf Channel €187,500 to help broadcast Irish OpenFáilte Ireland paid Golf Channel €187,500 to help broadcast Irish Open

We need to talk about ‘Singapore on Thames’We need to talk about ‘Singapore on Thames’

Interim injunctions granted against former Ireland rugby player Shane Byrne and brotherInterim injunctions granted against former Ireland rugby player Shane Byrne and brother

James Dyson scraps project to build electric carsJames Dyson scraps project to build electric cars


Lifestyle

Bestselling novelist Louise Doughty shares the books that have inspired her and what’s on her list to read.Writer Louise Doughty on the books that have shaped her life

Dear Parents — How would you like me to discipline your child? Would you in fact like me to discipline them at all? There are so many mixed messages out there, I could do with your help.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: How would you like me to discipline your child?

Many of us would like to write about a family member but have no idea how to go about it, which is why Gareth St John Thomas’ book will be such a helpful aid, says Ailin QuinlanKeep it in the family: How best to interview a relative

Question: I think I have met a man who could be ‘the one’. The only problem is that he has a really hairy back, and for me that is something of a deal breaker. Can I suggest that he has it waxed? Or is that offensive?Sex file: His hairy back is a turnoff

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »