Gordon Ramsay on Jamie Oliver’s business collapse: ‘That was devastating’

Gordon Ramsay has said he reached out to Jamie Oliver following news of The Naked Chef’s restaurant business collapse.

Oliver’s restaurant empire, which included Fifteen, Jamie’s Italian and Barbecoa, fell into administration earlier this year.

Ramsay told The Jonathan Ross show: “That was devastating, I don’t think anyone likes to revel in that kind of failure. Gordon Ramsay (left) and Tana Ramsay welcomed their fifth child this year and the chef has revealed he fainted at the birth (PA)

“Bottom line is, he’s a great guy and a great chef and it was sad to see him disappear overnight but we had a drink and it was a tough time, like it is for all of us out there… Yeah (I called) straight away.”

The Hell’s Kitchen presenter also cleared up reports of a former feud between the pair.

He told the ITV show: “We were on holiday last year together in Cornwall, he came round for a barbecue… Yes (we are friends) absolutely… No one wants to see anyone fail like that because at the heart of it, he is a super talented guy so it’s a great shame.”

Ramsay, 52, and his wife Tana welcomed their fifth child, a son named Oscar, in April.

Ed Sheeran was playing, I put Ed on to calm everybody. I put Ed on then I blacked out, I fainted like an idiot.

The TV chef recounted to Ross how he fainted during the birth.

He said: “Ed Sheeran was playing, I put Ed on to calm everybody. I put Ed on then I blacked out, I fainted like an idiot.

“Have you ever been in the (operating) theatre where there is so much commotion, so much going on? And then bang. I’ve never fainted in my life, by the way, that was the first time.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10.05pm on ITV.