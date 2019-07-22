News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Google pays tiny cost in wifi scandal

Google pays tiny cost in wifi scandal
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Google is poised to pay a modest $13m (€11.6m) to end a 2010 privacy lawsuit that was once called the biggest US wiretap case ever and threatened the internet giant with billions of dollars in damages.

The settlement would close the books on a scandal that was touched off by trucks used by Google for its Street View mapping project. Cars and trucks scooped up emails, passwords, and other personal information from unencrypted household wifi networks belonging to tens of millions of people all over the world.

The debacle became known as Wi-Spy, and it caused almost as much of an uproar as Facebook’s more recent Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The accord still requires the approval of a San Francisco judge. But under the settlement, proposed late Friday night with no fanfare, the owners of the wifi networks whose information was captured by Google won’t get individual payouts, except for about 20 plaintiffs who filed the complaint as a class action.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said it would be difficult to identify masses of affected people, a decade later, from the random snippets of data that the company collected when its vehicles drove by their homes.

Instead, what’s left of the $13m — after administrative costs and the lawyers who brought the lawsuit getting a commission of as much as 25% — will be distributed to a handful of consumer privacy advocacy groups, according to a court filing detailing the terms of the deal.

Also, Google will destroy all the data it still possesses and will commit to teaching people how to protect their privacy on the internet. The amount Google is offering is less than one-sixth of the net income its Alphabet parent generates on average in a single day.

That is in line with the relatively small settlements that Google, Facebook, and other internet companies have paid over the last decade to end a variety of lawsuits over alleged privacy violations.

One challenge to larger settlements is the hurdle consumers face to prove they were actually injured and are legally entitled to damages. The Street View lawsuit is one of the few where consumers gained some sort of upper hand.

Bloomberg

READ MORE

Irish services face being the hidden casualty in Brexit fallout

More on this topic

Eufy Smart Scale P1 does what it says on the tinEufy Smart Scale P1 does what it says on the tin

World’s biggest tech show to allow sex toys but ban scantily-clad workersWorld’s biggest tech show to allow sex toys but ban scantily-clad workers

Game Tech: Dragon Quest Builders sequel builds on first outingGame Tech: Dragon Quest Builders sequel builds on first outing

Firm wears heart on its sleeveFirm wears heart on its sleeve

GoogleWifiTOPIC: Tech

More in this Section

Irish services face being the hidden casualty in Brexit falloutIrish services face being the hidden casualty in Brexit fallout

Oil price focus as UK-Iran tit-for-tat tanker seizure spat gets seriousOil price focus as UK-Iran tit-for-tat tanker seizure spat gets serious

No silver tech bullet for new British leader to swerve BrexitNo silver tech bullet for new British leader to swerve Brexit

Mental wellness toolkit wants to keep its users AppyMental wellness toolkit wants to keep its users Appy


Lifestyle

We’ve all had that feeling at some stage as we step off fast amusement park ride, or simply spin around for fun; that feeling of dizziness and disorientation and finding it difficult to stay upright. But why do we feel dizzy when we spin?Appliance Of Science: Why do we feel dizzy when we spin around?

Padraic Killeen reviews Epiphany from the Town Hall Theatre, Galway.Epiphany Review: Not a straightforward adaptation of Joyce’s scenario

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »