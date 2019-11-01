News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Google parent Alphabet agrees €1.9bn Fitbit deal

Google parent Alphabet agrees €1.9bn Fitbit deal
By Press Association
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 03:45 PM

Fitbit is being acquired by Google’s parent company for about $2.1bn (€1.87bn).

The deal enables the internet company to step back into the hotly contested market for smartwatches and health and fitness trackers.

A pioneer in wearable technology, Fibit’s market capitalisation soared to just under $10bn after becoming a public company in 2015 but its value this week is well below $2bn.

Google has struggled to stake out a presence in the wearables market – its earlier foray into smartwatches that used its Android Wear software has largely faded.

If you look at what Apple has done with wearables, it is a missing piece of the puzzle for Google

This deal could give it more of an opportunity to compete with the Apple Watch.

“Google doesn’t want to be left out of the party,” said analyst Daniel Ives, of Wedbush Securities.

“If you look at what Apple has done with wearables, it is a missing piece of the puzzle for Google.”

When rumours of a potential buyout by Google surfaced earlier this week, Fitbit shares soared almost 30%.

The stock jumped another 17% at the opening bell on Friday.

Alphabet said it will pay $7.35 per share for the company, which were trading at $7.20 each after the deal was announced.

“With Google’s resources and global platform, Fitbit will be able to accelerate innovation in the wearables category, scale faster, and make health even more accessible to everyone,” Fitbit co-founder and chief executive James Park said in a statement.

Fitbit has 28m active users worldwide and has sold more than 100m devices.

The company said that its privacy and security guidelines will not change and that it will continue to be transparent about the data it collects and why.

Fitbit said it never sells personal information and that its health and wellness data will not be used for the advertisements that drive Google’s main business.

Fitbit’s privacy policy says data it collects include a user’s date of birth, gender, height, weight, and for some users it also stores logs tracking their food and water intake, as well as sleep and female health patterns.

The deal is expected to close next year if approved by regulators and Fitbit shareholders.

Mr Ives said it is likely to face additional scrutiny at a time when federal antitrust enforcers and Congress have launched broad investigations into the market dominance of Google and other major tech companies.

“This is definitely going to get a very close look from regulators,” he said.

READ MORE

Danske Bank: Northern Ireland business banking ‘subdued due to Brexit concerns’

More on this topic

Google sued by Australian regulators over location trackingGoogle sued by Australian regulators over location tracking

Google claims of quantum research 'supremacy' which could revolutionise computing are contestedGoogle claims of quantum research 'supremacy' which could revolutionise computing are contested

Google to add open eyes detection to Pixel 4 face unlock ‘in coming months’Google to add open eyes detection to Pixel 4 face unlock ‘in coming months’

Investigation launched into construction issue at Google site at Bolands MillsInvestigation launched into construction issue at Google site at Bolands Mills

AppleFitbitGoogleTOPIC: Google

More in this Section

Draghi leaves ECB with legacy still in questionDraghi leaves ECB with legacy still in question

Aer Lingus to curtail short-haul expansionAer Lingus to curtail short-haul expansion

Bombardier’s €450m Belfast sale receives cautious union welcomeBombardier’s €450m Belfast sale receives cautious union welcome

Bombardier’s Belfast operation sold to US firm SpiritBombardier’s Belfast operation sold to US firm Spirit


Lifestyle

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

Childline in Britain explains how parents can make sure their adolescent children realise porn often isn’t realistic and may be inappropriate for young teens.Ask an expert: How do I talk to my child about watching online porn?

There’s a chill in the air and it’s time to hibernate at home. Gabrielle Fagan hunts the hottest buys (and bargains) to warm up rooms.10 easy ways to cosy up your home for winter

Following in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg, Flossie Donnelly is also on the same mission to save the planet. Her efforts will be the subject ofa new RTÉ documentary, writes Paula Burns.Saving the world one beach clean at a time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »