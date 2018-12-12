NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Google: No current plans for China search engine

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 08:30 AM
David Shepardson and Paresh Dave

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai has told a US congressional panel that the company currently has “no plans” to launch a search engine in China but did not rule out a future launch.

Mr Pichai, who testified before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, had told US lawmakers in a letter in August that providing such a search engine would give “broad benefits” to China but that it was unclear whether Google could launch the service there. He told the committee he would be “fully transparent” with policymakers if the company brings search products to China.

“Right now, there are no plans to launch search in China,” Mr Pichai testified.

“Getting access to information is an important human right, so we always are compelled across the world to try hard to provide that information.”

Lawmakers and hundreds of Google employees have raised concerns that Google would comply with China’s internet censorship and surveillance policies if it re-enters the Chinese search engine market.

Google’s main search platform has been blocked in China since 2010, but it has been attempting to make new inroads into the world’s largest smartphone market.

A Chinese government official said, last month, that it was unlikely Google would get clearance to launch a search service in 2019.

Mr Pichai did not say what steps Google would take to comply with Chinese laws if it re-enters the market.

- Reuters


More in this Section

For business, this Brexit chaos spells worrying times

Munster rugby star turned luxury watchmaker launches instore collection

Shannon Airport predicting high passenger numbers over Christmas

Cork Airport expected to have 150,000 passengers over Christmas period


Lifestyle

Unmasking Limerick's newest masked rapper

How to stop tensions boiling over this festive season

Decorating your house for Christmas? Here's some advice from three Irish interior designers

A look back at the 10 big stories form the year in music

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »