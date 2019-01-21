NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»business

Google fined €50m under EU data privacy law

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 05:05 PM

France’s data privacy watchdog has fined Google €50m, the first penalty for a US tech giant under new European data privacy rules that took effect last year.

The National Data Protection Commission said it fined the US internet giant for “lack of transparency, inadequate information and lack of valid consent” regarding ad personalisation for users.

The commission said users were “not sufficiently informed” about what they were agreeing to.

It is the biggest regulatory enforcement action since the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into force in May.

Google said in a statement it is “deeply committed” to transparency and user control as well as GDPR consent requirements and is deciding its “next steps”.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

data privacyFranceGDPRGoogle

Related Articles

Google to buy part of Fossil’s smartwatch technology for £31m

Life reduced to dots on a map: A look at the data Google collects

Google reveals billion-dollar expansion in New York City

Google boss Sundar Pichai fends off claims of political bias

More in this Section

KYRAN FITZGERALD: Construction skills shortage is the new elephant in the room

JOHN WHELAN: Trade talks offer glimmer of hope for Irish exporters

PETER BROWN: The true market feeling on Brexit...is boredom

Helping with 'digital detox' has become a viable business


Lifestyle

8 things to consider before a drastic hair colour change like Emma Stone

As David Beckham shares Harper’s cooking skills, 10 ways to get back in the kitchen with the kids

Irish Examiner journalist Ann O'Loughlin launches fourth Novel My Mother's Daughter

Love food? Create your own herb garden to add flavour and fragrance to your cooking

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »