News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Google claims quantum computing breakthrough

Google claims quantum computing breakthrough
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 11:27 AM

Google says it has achieved a breakthrough in quantum computing research.

The technology giant said an experimental quantum processor has completed a calculation in just a few minutes that would take a traditional supercomputer thousands of years.

The findings, published in the scientific journal Nature, show that “quantum speed-up is achievable in a real-world system and is not precluded by any hidden physical laws”, the researchers wrote.

Quantum computing is a nascent and somewhat bewildering technology for vastly sped-up information processing.

Quantum computers might one day revolutionise tasks that would take existing computers years, including the hunt for new drugs and optimising city and transportation planning.

Quantum things can be in multiple places at the same time

The technique relies on quantum bits, or qubits, which can register data values of zero and one — the language of modern computing — simultaneously.

Big tech companies including Google, Microsoft, IBM and Intel are avidly pursuing the technology.

“Quantum things can be in multiple places at the same time,” said Chris Monroe, a University of Maryland physicist who is also the founder of quantum start-up IonQ. “The rules are very simple, they’re just confounding.”

Google’s findings, however, are already facing pushback from other industry researchers. A version of Google’s paper leaked online last month and researchers caught a glimpse before it was taken down.

IBM quickly took issue with Google’s claim that it had achieved “quantum supremacy”, a term that refers to a point when a quantum computer can perform a calculation that a traditional computer cannot complete within its lifetime.

Google’s leaked paper showed that its quantum processor, Sycamore, finished a calculation in three minutes and 20 seconds — and that it would take the world’s fastest supercomputer 10,000 years to do the same thing.

But IBM researchers say that Google underestimated the conventional supercomputer, called Summit, and said it could actually do the calculation in two and a half days. Summit was developed by IBM and is located at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.

Google has not commented on IBM’s claims.

Whether or not Google has achieved “quantum supremacy” or not may matter to competitors, but the semantics could be less important for the field of quantum research. What it does seem to indicate is that the field is maturing.

“The quantum supremacy milestone allegedly achieved by Google is a pivotal step in the quest for practical quantum computers,” John Preskill, a professor who originally coined the “quantum supremacy” term, wrote in a column after the paper was leaked.

It means quantum computing research can enter a new stage, he wrote, though a significant effect on society “may still be decades away”.

The calculation employed by Google has little practical use, Prof Preskill wrote, other than to test how well the processor works.

READ MORE

Boy, 11, whose service dog won award now fighting cancer

More on this topic

Google to add open eyes detection to Pixel 4 face unlock ‘in coming months’Google to add open eyes detection to Pixel 4 face unlock ‘in coming months’

Investigation launched into construction issue at Google site at Bolands MillsInvestigation launched into construction issue at Google site at Bolands Mills

Google admits Pixel 4 Face Unlock works when eyes closedGoogle admits Pixel 4 Face Unlock works when eyes closed

Success of Pixel 4’s camera is key to Google’s ambitionsSuccess of Pixel 4’s camera is key to Google’s ambitions

GoogleQuantum computingTOPIC: Google

More in this Section

Metro Bank chairman steps down but insists ‘the best is yet to come’Metro Bank chairman steps down but insists ‘the best is yet to come’

Malone’s €5.7bn sale is blockedMalone’s €5.7bn sale is blocked

Reckitts, maker of Dettol, Harpic cuts its profits outlook againReckitts, maker of Dettol, Harpic cuts its profits outlook again

Just Eat in bidding war with rival €5.7bn Dutch offerJust Eat in bidding war with rival €5.7bn Dutch offer


Lifestyle

Steak night just got zingy.How to make Antoni Porowski’s hanger steak with charred limes, fresh chillies and herbs

Seasonal affective disorder is a lot more complex than just mourning the end of summer and being a bit glum. Liz Connor finds out more.Could your winter blues be something more serious? What to do if you’re worried about SAD

Ideal for a quick mid-week meal, eaten in front of Netflix, of course.How to make Antoni Porowski’s cauliflower steaks with turmeric and crunchy almonds

Lacemakers in Limerick want to preserve their unique craft for future generations and hope to gain UNESCO heritage status, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: Lace-making a labour of love rather than laborious industry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »