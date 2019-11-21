News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Google bans ads targeting political affiliation

Google bans ads targeting political affiliation
By Press Association
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 08:41 AM

Google will no longer allow voters to be targeted by advertisers based on their political affiliation, the company has announced.

Election audience advertisements will now be limited to the general categories of age, gender and general location.

The tech giant said that the changes would be implemented in order to improve voter confidence in digital political advertising and international electoral processes.

In a blogpost, Google Ads executive Scott Spencer, said that the company was “clarifying” its advertising policies to avoid material that could “significantly undermine participation or trust in the democratic process” being posted on its platforms.

“We’re proud that people around the world use Google to find relevant information about elections,” he said.

“But given recent concerns and debates about political advertising, and the importance of shared trust in the democratic process, we want to improve voters’ confidence in the political ads they may see on our ad platforms.

“While we’ve never offered granular microtargeting of election ads, we believe there’s more we can do to further promote increased visibility of election ads.

That’s why we’re limiting election ads audience targeting to the following general categories: age, gender, and general location (postal code level).

Google says that it will begin enforcing the changes in the UK “within a week,” in time for the British General Election on December 12.

The new policies would apply to all advertisers and content types including “deep fakes” (doctored or manipulated media), misleading claims about the census process, and ads making “demonstrably false claims”.

“Whether you’re running for office or selling office furniture, we apply the same ads policies to everyone; there are no carve-outs,” said Mr Spencer.

“It’s against our policies for any advertiser to make a false claim—whether it’s a claim about the price of a chair or a claim that you can vote by text message, that election day is postponed, or that a candidate has died.”

He added that the company recognised that not all political claims could be adjudicated, but that the company would take appropriate action to preserve “robust political dialogue.”

Google is the latest tech company to respond to growing scrutiny over online political advertising.

Twitter recently launched a new tool on its platforms that enables people to report deliberately misleading details about the voting process, weeks after announcing a ban on political adverts.

Rival social media firm Facebook has faced repeated calls to ban all political advertising after a number of misleading ads were taken down from the platform.

Facebook admitted it is unable to track all political adverts on its platforms.

READ MORE

Smoke shrouds Sydney as fires continue

More on this topic

Google parent Alphabet agrees €1.9bn Fitbit dealGoogle parent Alphabet agrees €1.9bn Fitbit deal

Google sued by Australian regulators over location trackingGoogle sued by Australian regulators over location tracking

Google claims of quantum research 'supremacy' which could revolutionise computing are contestedGoogle claims of quantum research 'supremacy' which could revolutionise computing are contested

Google to add open eyes detection to Pixel 4 face unlock ‘in coming months’Google to add open eyes detection to Pixel 4 face unlock ‘in coming months’

TOPIC: Google

More in this Section

Breedon eyes acquisitions to build on Irish growthBreedon eyes acquisitions to build on Irish growth

Origin Enterprises shares tank on profit warningOrigin Enterprises shares tank on profit warning

Gabriel Makhlouf signals no change in home loan rulesGabriel Makhlouf signals no change in home loan rules

SIPTU members in Virgin Media Ireland to ballot for industrial action SIPTU members in Virgin Media Ireland to ballot for industrial action


Lifestyle

It won’t come as news to mothers-to-be that they are not eating for two, as the old saying goes, but the number of extra calories needed may come as a surprise. And it’s much fewer than you might think.Eating for two: It's quality not quantity of food that matters during pregnancy

No. It is such a small word, yet at times, something many of us find difficult to utter. The inability to say no to work, friends or family can cause so much stress in our lived lives.Learning Points: Just say no, there’s power in that little word

Fiona Kelleher has set some of the works of Múscraí poets Seán Ó Riordáin and Séamus Ó Céilleachair to music, writes Pet O'ConnellPoetry and music combine in reimagining of works of Seán Ó Riordáin and Séamus Ó Céilleachair

I fear I might be getting to that stage with my daughter Joan, who is 8, whereby I am the needy one! I fear I might be getting to that stage with my daughter Joan, who is 8, whereby I am the needy one!Mum's the word: I’m the needy one... I get the kiss off from my own daughter!

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »