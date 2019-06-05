News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Google appeals against EU fine over ‘illegal’ advertising practices

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 06:11 PM

Google has confirmed it has appealed against a €1.49bn fine issued by the European Commission for alleged illegal practices in search advertising.

In March, European commissioner for competition Margrethe Vestager accused Google of breaching EU competition laws between 2006 and 2016, alleging that it abused its market dominance in the advertising sector by imposing restrictive clauses in contracts with third-party websites, prohibiting publishers from placing search adverts from competitors on their search results pages.

It is claimed that in 2009 the company began replacing these clauses with new requirements for publishers to reserve the most profitable space on their search results pages for Google’s adverts.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Google’s business model is largely reliant on selling adverts, which generated revenue of $30.7bn in its last quarterly results, up 17% on the same period last year.

However, the company felt a hit from absorbing the European Commission’s latest fine, as its overall results fell below analyst expectations.

Google did not comment beyond confirming its decision to appeal.

In response, an EC spokeswoman said: “The commission will defend its decision in court.”

(PA Graphics)

The fine is the third competition breach penalty the tech giant has been issued with by the commission.

Last year it was fined a record €4.4bn over restrictions on mobile phone manufacturers using Android to drive internet traffic to Google’s own search engine.

In response, Google said it would begin asking Android users in Europe about their preferred search engine and web browser apps.

In 2017, Google was ordered to pay more than €2.25bn over competition breaches linked to the firm’s online shopping comparison service.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Facebook has lost control of social network, former Zuckerberg classmate claims

Hugh Grant admits he made ‘shockers’ in his acting career

Sandra Oh: Before Killing Eve I couldn’t see myself in a leading role

Ireland’s largest free maritime festival to raise awareness of plastic pollution

EUEuropean CommissionGoogleTOPIC:

More in this Section

Sports Direct makes £51.9m takeover bid for Game Digital

Airport chief claims cross-border Tourism Ireland not promoting Belfast

Ladbrokes owner GVC hit by investor rebellion over pay

New Zealand launches probe into Ireland's incoming Central Bank governor


Lifestyle

The Big Five: We give ‘Ireland’s Ultimate Bucket List’ challenge series a go

Sherlock Holmes: Combing through the catalogue of the world’s most celebrated crime-stopper

Sick of non-stop scrolling? 6 apps to help fix your phone addiction once and for all

Tribute to a golden voice: NCH to celebrate life of Tenor Frank Patterson

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 01, 2019

    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 10
    • 30
    • 45
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »