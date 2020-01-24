News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

GoMo customers face 'verification' issues

GoMo customers face 'verification' issues
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 08:22 AM

The mobile network GoMo says it acknowledges some customers faced issues surrounding 'verification' texts.

It affects anyone looking to get their number confirmed for banking reasons or any service that needs a two-step authentication.

The network launched in October last year and is owned by Eir.

Bríonan Kennedy, Head of Digital Sales at GoMo, says it is out of their control.

"It happens when a customer moves their number from another network,"

"What happens is the national database which is used for these verification texts is not refreshing as quickly as people would want."

READ MORE

UK tipped to strike ‘piecemeal’ EU trade deal

More on this topic

An Taisce objection puts Jurys Inn Galway extension plan on holdAn Taisce objection puts Jurys Inn Galway extension plan on hold

IHCA seeks to put crisis in health sector at heart of election debateIHCA seeks to put crisis in health sector at heart of election debate

Start-up supporting Gateway UCC helps create 370 jobsStart-up supporting Gateway UCC helps create 370 jobs

Concern for future of traditional advertising as high profile agency shutsConcern for future of traditional advertising as high profile agency shuts

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

US to raise Huawei concerns with UK ahead of final decision on 5G networkUS to raise Huawei concerns with UK ahead of final decision on 5G network

Maybe it's time to consider ethics when buying a mobile phoneMaybe it's time to consider ethics when buying a mobile phone

Fixed-rate mortgage price war heats upFixed-rate mortgage price war heats up

UK supermarket to axe around 3,000 manager roles in major staff restructuringUK supermarket to axe around 3,000 manager roles in major staff restructuring


Lifestyle

After years of saying no, Patrick Stewart tells Georgia Humphreys why he finally agreed to reprise his role as Jean-Luc PicardPatrick Stewart on boldly returning for Star Trek Picard

Cork teenager Jessie Griffin is launching a new comic-book series about her own life. She tells Donal O’Keeffe about her work as a comic artist, living with Asperger’s, and her life-changing time with the Cork Life CentrePicture perfect way of sharing Jessie’s story

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: The only way to improve air quality in Douglas is to move it upwind from Passage West

The Lighthouse is being hailed as one of the best — and strangest — films of the year. Its director tells Esther McCarthy about casting Robert Pattinson, and why he used 100-year-old lensesGoing against the grain: Robert Eggers talks about making his latest film The Lighthouse

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »