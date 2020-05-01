News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Golden Rum wins gong for Blacks Brewery and Distillery of Kinsale at the World Rum Awards

Golden Rum wins gong for Blacks Brewery and Distillery of Kinsale at the World Rum Awards
Sam Black of Blacks Brewery and Distillery in Kinsale, whose Blacks Golden Rum won gold at the recent World Rum Awards.
By Joe Dermody
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 08:00 AM

Blacks Brewery and Distillery in Kinsale won gold for their Blacks Golden Rum at the recent World Rum Awards.

Due to Covid19 restrictions, this year’s awards took place behind closed doors, with virtual tasting sessions chaired by head judge Peter Holland.

“We couldn’t believe it when award organisers contacted us with the good news,” said Sam Black, founder of Blacks Brewery, along with wife, Maudeline Black.

They launched their first rum in 2018, Blacks Spiced Rum, adding it to their range of craft beers and spirits.

This year, their first bottle of Blacks Golden Rum hit the shelves, after maturing in ex-Irish whiskey oak barrels for the last five years.

“We consider ourselves very fortunate to still be in a position to stay open and meet the demand of customers,” said Sam Black. “It is a very hard time for the entire Irish community and we just wanted to play our part, no matter how small in helping during this crisis.

“When we became aware of the huge shortage of hand sanitiser for those on the frontline we realised we were in a unique position to be able to assist, and so we quickly went about altering our production process to start manufacturing and getting this into the hands of those who need it.”

More on this topic

GRAPEVINE: Restaurant owners seek actions to save 80,000 jobs; mixed views on Covid-19 paymentsGRAPEVINE: Restaurant owners seek actions to save 80,000 jobs; mixed views on Covid-19 payments

Creative artists being hit hard by pandemicCreative artists being hit hard by pandemic

Irish innovators’ lead role in EU recovery hackathonIrish innovators’ lead role in EU recovery hackathon

Shares in Kerry Group defy renewed Covid-19 global stocks selloffShares in Kerry Group defy renewed Covid-19 global stocks selloff


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Blow to pension savers as Shell cuts dividend for first time since 1945Blow to pension savers as Shell cuts dividend for first time since 1945

Longer payment break for loans and mortgages ‘close to being announced’Longer payment break for loans and mortgages ‘close to being announced’

Business groups urge north/south co-operation over coronavirus crisisBusiness groups urge north/south co-operation over coronavirus crisis

Wetherspoon’s is making plans to reopen in JuneWetherspoon’s is making plans to reopen in June


Lifestyle

Irene Feighan speaks to author Liz Nugent about her recovery following a three-month stay in hospital last year.Shape I'm In: Bestselling author Liz Nugent

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »