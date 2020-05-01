Golden Rum wins gong for Blacks Brewery and Distillery of Kinsale at the World Rum Awards

Blacks Brewery and Distillery in Kinsale won gold for their Blacks Golden Rum at the recent World Rum Awards.

Due to Covid19 restrictions, this year’s awards took place behind closed doors, with virtual tasting sessions chaired by head judge Peter Holland.

“We couldn’t believe it when award organisers contacted us with the good news,” said Sam Black, founder of Blacks Brewery, along with wife, Maudeline Black.

They launched their first rum in 2018, Blacks Spiced Rum, adding it to their range of craft beers and spirits.

This year, their first bottle of Blacks Golden Rum hit the shelves, after maturing in ex-Irish whiskey oak barrels for the last five years.

“We consider ourselves very fortunate to still be in a position to stay open and meet the demand of customers,” said Sam Black. “It is a very hard time for the entire Irish community and we just wanted to play our part, no matter how small in helping during this crisis.

“When we became aware of the huge shortage of hand sanitiser for those on the frontline we realised we were in a unique position to be able to assist, and so we quickly went about altering our production process to start manufacturing and getting this into the hands of those who need it.”