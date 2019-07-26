Go-Ahead Ireland announces 100 jobs

A bus company is creating 100 jobs in Kildare and Offaly.

Go-Ahead Ireland has secured a contract to operate six bus more routes in the Dublin commuter area.

It has spent €4.5m on developing a new facility in Naas, which is being opened today.

The company already employs 450 people and has another base in Ballymount in Dublin.

The new roles include bus drivers, engineers, maintenance and operational support, supervisors and admin personnel, most of which will be based in the new Naas depot, although there is some flexibility on location.

Bus drivers are offered comprehensive training, paid for by the company, and their package includes post-training earnings of up to €41,100 annually, a contributory pension scheme and overtime.

Those interested in applying should visit the careers section of the www.goaheadireland.ie.