News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Go-Ahead bus firm to launch second Irish contract

Go-Ahead bus firm to launch second Irish contract
By Eamon Quinn
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 06:00 AM

UK-based bus and rail provider Go-Ahead has said it will start a second bus contract in Ireland for commuter towns outside Dublin next week.

The international firm already operates routes for Dublin Bus and had previously cited its Irish and Singapore operations for helping to boost revenues.

However, the shares of the London-listed company fell 3% after it lowered its expectations for its UK regional bus division’s annual financial performance, as it takes longer to bring a new Manchester bus company up to speed and battles costs.

The shares have soared 50% this year from a year earlier to value the firm at £952m (€1.1bn).

The company said in a trading update it had seen driver and engineering costs rise in its regional bus unit and was working to lower expenses and address underperforming areas of the business. Go-Ahead said this would result in one-off restructuring costs in the first half of the year. Analysts at Jefferies said Go-Ahead was still settling wage deals broadly in-line with inflation, but seeing more overtime and staff turnover.

Engineering costs had stemmed from the delayed delivery of new buses and parts, the analysts said, adding they expect the financial year 2020 operating profit estimates to move down by 1% to 3%. Jefferies reiterated its hold rating of the stock.

Go-Ahead has a fleet of nearly 6,000 buses and about 23% share of London’s bus market. It said it had withdrawn its X90 Oxford to London coach service due to the competitive environmentprevented it from making enough money. Like-for-like revenue from the start of the financial year rose about 2.5% in the regional bus unit, while London and international buses clocked growth of about 8%.

The company said its overall expectations for its rail business in the current financial year remain unchanged, with good performance in its British operations offsetting the impact of a painful start to its first two contracts in Germany. Its rail business has suffered setbacks like the loss of the London Midland franchise, while victory for the Labour Party in Britain’s December 12 election could see the rail network returned to public ownership.

Additional reporting: Reuters

READ MORE

Bar sales show decline over past three months

More on this topic

Profits climb at Cook IrelandProfits climb at Cook Ireland

Insurance crisis puts thousands of leisure, hospitality jobs at riskInsurance crisis puts thousands of leisure, hospitality jobs at risk

Ballygowan pours water on Britvic Irish revenuesBallygowan pours water on Britvic Irish revenues

Engineering group creates 50 new jobs at Carlow manufacturing facilityEngineering group creates 50 new jobs at Carlow manufacturing facility

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

Founder of group behind Joe.ie and Her.ie, Niall McGarry, steps away from Irish businessFounder of group behind Joe.ie and Her.ie, Niall McGarry, steps away from Irish business

Business movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this weekBusiness movers: The biggest appointments in Irish business this week

Insurance crisis puts thousands of leisure, hospitality jobs at riskInsurance crisis puts thousands of leisure, hospitality jobs at risk

EasyJet bids to double hotel room salesEasyJet bids to double hotel room sales


Lifestyle

While an infamous onstage assault is well in the past, Aussie comedian Jim Jefferies is as outspoken as ever, writes Richard FitzpatrickComedy needs blood, sweat and laughs

He has battled cancer and is about to turn 75, but Rod Stewart’s two gigs in Ireland next week are a sign he has no plans to retire any time soon, writes Richard PurdenBest foot forward: Rod Stewart shows no plans of retirement ahead of two Irish gigs

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: This OK Boomber crack, are the young people a shower of p***ks now or what like?

I’M MORE than a little worried. I’m worried about the use of a single word. I’m not usually afraid of words but there’s something sinister about this one.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Minister is using the word 'segregated' to describe children with special needs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »