News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Global shares rise on hopes of central bank rate cuts; Tory Party hopefuls in race for PM spook sterling

By Eamon Quinn
Friday, June 07, 2019 - 07:26 PM

Global shares rose on the belief more central banks will be forced to cut interest rates to shelter the global economy from the trade wars, but crash-out Brexit fears weighed heavily on sterling.

Stock markets from Dublin to New York gained after the latest weak US jobs report pointed to a sharp slowdown in the US economy, even before the latest flare-up in trade tensions with China and Mexico.

"This [jobs] number won’t spook the Fed into cutting rates any time soon, but it perhaps gets filed away in ‘things to monitor’, along with the slight drop in wage growth.

"Having recouped some of May’s losses, equities look primed for more upside, especially if some of the money that has gushed out of equity funds over the past few weeks starts to come back," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online broker IG.

However, Capital Economics in London said investors' faith in the US central bank were "misplaced" and it predicts the US S&P 500 will "fall sharply before the year is out".

Sterling fell sharply against the euro, to 88.91 pence, as traders continued to monitor British politics and the race for Tory contenders to be elected prime minister.

And a survey by Bloomberg suggested that sterling may slide to a two-year low against the dollar if a hardline eurosceptic takes over as the UK leader.

READ MORE

Theresa May formally resigns Tory leadership

Sterling could drop more than 2% to $1.24 in the event a Brexiteer who supports a no-deal split from the EU replaces Theresa May, according to the poll.

While the survey sees such an outcome as the most likely scenario with a 70% probability, analysts expect MPs to provide a barrier against a no-deal exit and prevent a bigger drop in the currency.

The pound’s fortunes have ebbed and flowed since the 2016 EU referendum along with the chances of a Brexit deal.

With Ms May stepping down after failing to get her agreement with Brussels through a divided parliament, some of her leadership rivals are trying to put a no-deal exit back on the table as they seek support from a eurosceptic in the Conservative Party.

“A PM who supports hard Brexit does not necessarily mean a hard Brexit being materialised,” said Petr Krpata at ING.

“There appears no majority in the parliament for hard Brexit and also the PM, when elected, may loosen his or her current hard Brexit stance,” he said.

Candidates including former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson -- the current favourite -- and former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab have said they would be prepared to allow a no-deal Brexit in order to make sure Britain leaves the EU by the deadline of October 31.

READ MORE

Shares in Irish house builder Glenveagh Properties get welcome respite

More on this topic

Nigel Farage visits Number 10 to demand role in Brexit talks

Boris Johnson will not face prosecution over £350m EU claim after court victory

Boris Johnson prosecution bid ‘vexatious’, High Court told

Gordon Brown: Britain’s renewal after Donald Trump and Brexit

TOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Business movers: Michael Healy appointed GM of Deliveroo in Ireland

Patient care at the heart of latest investment at Mater Private Cork

Smart app to do tax expenses

Berlin’s rent freeze plan hits shares


Lifestyle

Three key George Nelson pieces for your vintage furniture collection

Entertaining under the stars this summer? Here's your guide to green heating for the patio

Food to go: Meal prep companies are on the up and up

Badge of courage: The Marvel illustrator helping out the real-life superheroes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »