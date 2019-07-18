Global publishing group announce 135 jobs in Waterford

135 jobs have been announced for Waterford.

A global publishing group is expanding its team in both Portlaw and Waterford City.

The Agora Companies - which currently employs 270 people - is celebrating two decades in the south-east.

The roles will be in digital publishing, software development and customer support.

“After 20 years in Waterford, we continue our commitment to Ireland’s south east which has established itself as a strategic location for a number of multinational corporations and continues to capture talent from the capital with the offer of a better quality of life," said Bill Bonner, founder of The Agora Companies.

"The Agora Companies have established themselves in communities globally and are driven by the same mission, to provide a source of responsible and genuinely independent advice and opinion.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan described the announcement as "terrific news for county Waterford and the wider south-east region".

He added: "Having a publishing group of this stature operate successfully from a regional location like Portlaw shows how global companies can establish and grow their operations in locations outside of large urban centres."