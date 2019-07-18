News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»business

Global publishing group announce 135 jobs in Waterford

Global publishing group announce 135 jobs in Waterford
Bill Bonner, founder of The Agora Companies
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 08:11 AM

135 jobs have been announced for Waterford.

A global publishing group is expanding its team in both Portlaw and Waterford City.

The Agora Companies - which currently employs 270 people - is celebrating two decades in the south-east.

The roles will be in digital publishing, software development and customer support.

“After 20 years in Waterford, we continue our commitment to Ireland’s south east which has established itself as a strategic location for a number of multinational corporations and continues to capture talent from the capital with the offer of a better quality of life," said Bill Bonner, founder of The Agora Companies.

"The Agora Companies have established themselves in communities globally and are driven by the same mission, to provide a source of responsible and genuinely independent advice and opinion.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan described the announcement as "terrific news for county Waterford and the wider south-east region".

He added: "Having a publishing group of this stature operate successfully from a regional location like Portlaw shows how global companies can establish and grow their operations in locations outside of large urban centres."

READ MORE

Jobs boost for Dublin's pharmaceutical and biotech sector

More on this topic

Jobs boost for Dublin's pharmaceutical and biotech sectorJobs boost for Dublin's pharmaceutical and biotech sector

US restaurant management platform to create 120 jobs in DublinUS restaurant management platform to create 120 jobs in Dublin

New Dursey boat hopes to provide 20 seasonal jobsNew Dursey boat hopes to provide 20 seasonal jobs

LinkedIn announces 800 new jobs, expanding Dublin workforce to 2,000LinkedIn announces 800 new jobs, expanding Dublin workforce to 2,000

JobsWaterfordTOPIC: Job Announcement

More in this Section

US restaurant management platform to create 120 jobs in DublinUS restaurant management platform to create 120 jobs in Dublin

Former Cork TD on board as UK finance and business advisory services launches in IrelandFormer Cork TD on board as UK finance and business advisory services launches in Ireland

EU probing Amazon over use of retailers’ data to gain edgeEU probing Amazon over use of retailers’ data to gain edge

Banks 'must be controlled', Oireachtas Finance chair saysBanks 'must be controlled', Oireachtas Finance chair says


Lifestyle

Christy Collard and Robin O’Donovan are parents to six children, but sustainability is still a cornerstone of their busy lives in west Cork.The family that composts together stays together

Ron Howard was happy to let the spirit of Luciano Pavarotti shine through in his documentary on the great tenor, writes Laura Harding.Hitting the right note with new Luciano Pavarotti documentary

Prevention is so much better than cure, says Fiann Ó Nualláin, who offers gardeners timely advice on guarding face and body against those potentially damaging ultra-violet rays this season and beyond.Gardening: Be skincare-savvy for summer

It's never been more important to choose flowers and trees according to their environmental needs, says Peter DowdallIn these times of climate change, choose plants to weather all conditions

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »